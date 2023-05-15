Court Halts NYSC’s Disclaimer Against Governor-Elect of Enugu

In a recent development, the Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from issuing a disclaimer denying awarding a certificate to Mr. Peter Mbah, the Governor-elect of Enugu State.
The certificate in question is dated January 6, 2003.
The ruling resulted from an ex parte application initiated by Mr. Emeka Ozoani, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, acting on behalf of Mbah.
Justice Inyang Ekwo also prohibited Mr. Ibrahim Muhammad, the NYSC Director of Corps Certification, from further disclaiming Mbah’s NYSC certificate issuance by the corps.
The motion was brought under the specifications of Section 13(1) & (2) of the Federal High Court Act Cap F12, Vol. 6, Law of Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Order 26 Rule 6(1) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.
While Justice Ekwo granted the first request in the motion paper, he declined to grant the second one, citing its wide-ranging implications.
Instead, he ordered the plaintiff to inform the defendants about the order.
The trial judge instructed the applicant to serve the court processes on the defendants within two days.
The ex parte motion was based on ten grounds.
The plaintiff, having graduated in law from the University of East London in 2000, returned to Nigeria.
As a prerequisite to practicing as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, he applied and got admitted into the Bar Part 1 program of the Nigerian Law School.
After completing the Bar Part I exam, Mbah was advised to engage in the compulsory one-year NYSC program while waiting for the Bar Part 2 program.
He got deployed initially to Nigerian Ports Authority Apapa for his primary assignment, which later got rejected, leading him to secure a role at the law firm of Ude & Associates.
During his service year, after six months into the NYSC, he applied and received approval to defer the NYSC to complete his final bar exam.
Upon completing the exam, he was re-mobilized to finish the NYSC program.
Mbah stated that he was awarded National Service Certificate No. A.808297 on January 6, 2003, upon completing the NYSC program.
The case has been adjourned till May 22 for the hearing of the motion on notice.
On February 1, the NYSC wrote a letter signed by Mr. Muhammed, claiming that the corps did not issue the NYSC certificate belonging to Mbah.
Mbah, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged victorious in the Enugu state governorship election conducted on March 18.
Editorial Note: The Delicate Balance Between Truth and Power
In light of recent events, it’s clear that we find ourselves navigating an intricate labyrinth of law, politics, and personal integrity.
The recent court injunction preventing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from disclaiming the issuance of an NYSC certificate to the Governor-elect of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah, shines a spotlight on this complexity.
The court has ensured that the NYSC can no longer deny issuing a certificate to Mbah.
This action is based on the principle of justice and the need to maintain the integrity of the court’s proceedings.
The question of the authenticity of Mbah’s NYSC certificate is left hanging in the balance, awaiting further legal proceedings.
The implications of these unfolding events are profound, stretching beyond the personal sphere of the Governor-elect and the NYSC.
They delve into the heart of our democratic system and the need for transparency and accountability from public figures.
Like any citizen, Mbah is entitled to a fair hearing in court.
The judiciary, acting as the guardian of our legal system, has taken the appropriate step by issuing the injunction.
It offers a pause, a chance for all facts to be scrutinized without undue influence or pressure.
Yet, it’s crucial to remember that it’s merely a temporary measure.
On a broader scale, this case underscores the importance of a thorough and transparent vetting process for political aspirants.
It’s a wake-up call to our electoral bodies to ensure that only qualified candidates vie for public offices.
It’s a call to our institutions, such as the NYSC, to maintain impeccable records and uphold the highest standard of accountability.
However, we cannot overlook the role of the public in this drama.
As citizens, we must remain vigilant and demand truth and transparency from those who seek to represent us.
The power lies in our hands to shape the political landscape.
Editorial Note: A Balance that Must Be Struck
In light of these events, we urge relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter.
The truth must be laid bare for the sake of justice and the integrity of our democratic system.
Also, we call on the NYSC to take the necessary steps to ensure its record-keeping is beyond reproach.
It’s essential to prevent future discrepancies that may undermine public trust in the institution.
We appeal to our readers to follow this case closely.
It tests our democratic system’s ability to uphold justice and truth.
We must not relent in demanding transparency and accountability from our public figures.
To our elected officials, this is a reminder that public office is a trust bestowed upon you by the people.
You must uphold this trust and maintain the highest level of integrity.
Did You Know?
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was established in Nigeria in 1973 to foster national unity and integration among Nigerian youths.
- An NYSC certificate is a prerequisite for employment in the Nigerian government and most private sector jobs.
- The Nigerian Law School was established in Lagos in 1962, becoming the first law school in Africa.
