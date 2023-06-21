CSO Urges President Tinubu to Be Deliberate in Cabinet Appointments for Economic Stability

The Godspeed Leadership and Mentorship Development Initiative (GLEMDI), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has urged President Bola Tinubu to be intentional in his cabinet appointments.
The call was made by GLEMDI’s Executive Director, Habila Kayit, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.
Kayit emphasised the need for the president to foster national unity through his cabinet appointments, which should be aimed at promoting sustainable growth and economic stability.
He also stressed the importance of curbing systemic corruption and maladministration.
Editorial
Intentionality in Cabinet Appointments: A Pathway to Economic Stability
The call by the Godspeed Leadership and Mentorship Development Initiative (GLEMDI) for President Bola Tinubu to be deliberate in his cabinet appointments is critical.
It highlights the need for a strategic approach to governance that prioritises competence over political patronage.
Opponents may argue that political considerations are inevitable in such appointments.
However, if Nigeria is to achieve sustainable growth and economic stability, competence and integrity must be the primary criteria for selecting cabinet members.
The president has a golden opportunity to set a new standard in Nigerian politics by prioritising merit over political expediency.
This would foster national unity and promote public trust in the government.
The task ahead is indeed daunting, but it is not insurmountable.
With the right team, Nigeria can overcome its challenges and set itself on a path to sustainable development and economic stability.
Did You Know?
- The cabinet of Nigeria is part of the executive branch of the government and is responsible for creating policies and implementing laws.
- The cabinet is composed of the most senior appointed officers of the executive branch of the government, who are generally the heads of the federal executive departments.
- The cabinet’s role is to advise the president on any subject they may require relating to the duties of each member’s respective office.
- Appointing cabinet members is one of the president’s most important administrative duties.
- The Nigerian constitution requires that the appointment of cabinet ministers reflect the country’s national character.
