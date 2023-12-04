Decade-Long Service Ends: 10 INEC Directors Retire

Ten directors from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), each leading different departments, have retired. Their retirement comes after reaching the mandatory age of 60 or completing 35 years of service. The send-off event in Abuja was marked by heartfelt farewells and reflections on their contributions.
INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Mohammed Adams, addressed the retirees, encouraging them to look forward to new beginnings and opportunities post-retirement. He urged them to continue contributing to society in their respective professional capacities.
Adams also advised active service members to embrace retirement positively and carve out a niche in their current roles. He emphasized the importance of gratitude and self-actualization in every position held.
INEC Secretary, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, represented by the Director of the INEC Secretariat, Mrs. Maryam Musa, lauded the retired directors for their dedication and hard work. She wished them success in their future endeavours.
Dr. Binta Kasim, INEC Director of Training, encouraged the retirees to pursue activities that bring them joy and fulfilment. She cited examples of individuals who achieved significant success post-retirement.
Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Mrs Blessing Obidiegwu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve at INEC. She highlighted the progress in gender inclusivity within the commission and urged the continuation of this policy. Another retiree, Mr. Chima Duruaku, praised INEC for the chance to contribute to its development and the electoral process. He advised the commission to build upon the institutional memories and mechanisms established by the retirees.
The retirees include Mrs Blessing Obidiegwu (Gender and Inclusivity), Anthony Abarowei (Finance and Accounts), Micah Lakumna (Administration), Alhaji Idris Aminu (Election and Party Monitoring), Olayiwola Oyeniyi (Finance and Accounts), Chima Duruaku (Planning and Monitoring), Leonard Lortsor (Estate, Works and Transport), Ayodele Aluko (Voter Education and Publicity), Samson Lebari (Security), and Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola (Legal Services and Drafting).
Editorial
The retirement of ten directors from the Independent National Electoral Commission marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for both the retirees and the commission. Their departure is a moment to reflect on the evolution of INEC and its critical role in Nigeria’s democracy.
The retirees’ collective experience and expertise have been instrumental in shaping INEC’s operations and policies. Their contributions have helped to navigate the complex landscape of electoral management in Nigeria. As they move on, INEC must build on the solid foundation they have laid.
This transition also presents an opportunity for INEC to infuse new ideas and perspectives into its leadership. Infusing fresh talent can bring innovative approaches to electoral management, especially in the face of evolving challenges such as technological advancements and changing voter demographics.
The emphasis on gender inclusivity within INEC, as highlighted by Mrs Blessing Obidiegwu, is commendable. This policy must remain a priority, ensuring that the commission remains a model for gender balance and representation.
As we bid farewell to these tenured directors, let’s also look forward to the future optimistically. Let’s support INEC in its continuous pursuit of transparent, fair, and credible elections, which are the bedrock of our democracy.
Did You Know?
- INEC’s Formation: INEC was established in 1998 to oversee elections in Nigeria, replacing previous electoral commissions with a mandate for greater independence and impartiality.
- Electoral Reforms in Nigeria: Over the years, INEC has implemented several reforms to enhance the credibility and efficiency of elections in Nigeria.
- Gender Inclusivity in Governance: Nigeria has made significant strides in promoting gender inclusivity in governance, with various policies and initiatives to increase women’s participation.
- Challenges in Electoral Management: Managing elections in Nigeria presents unique challenges, including logistical complexities, voter education, and ensuring security during elections.
- Retirement in Public Service: Retirement in Nigeria’s public service is mandatory upon reaching 60 or completing 35 years of service, a policy to ensure generational renewal in the workforce.