Dele Momodu Criticizes Tinubu’s Role in Rivers State Peace Accord

Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has voiced strong objections to President Bola Tinubu’s involvement in resolving the political conflict in Rivers State. Momodu criticized Tinubu’s intervention in the dispute between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, labelling it as legally questionable.
The rift between Fubara and Wike has been a significant issue in Rivers State politics, revolving around controlling the State’s political structure and finances. This conflict led to several state Assembly lawmakers defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and numerous commissioners resigning from Fubara’s executive council.
President Tinubu recently facilitated a peace agreement between Wike and Fubara at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to mediate the situation, resulting in an eight-point resolution. However, Momodu took to Instagram to express his concerns, stating, “The directives to Rivers State by a Federal President is absurd in legal terms. No President can be a Headmaster of both State and Federal.”
He further questioned the nature of democracy in Nigeria, criticizing the President’s intervention in the internal affairs of opposition parties and the apparent overriding of the Constitution. Momodu’s remarks reflect a deep concern about the potential for a one-party dictatorship in Nigeria, urging opposition parties to resist such attempts strongly.
Editorial:
The recent intervention by President Bola Tinubu in the Rivers State political crisis, while aimed at fostering peace, raises important questions about the boundaries of federal involvement in state affairs. Dele Momodu’s criticism of this intervention highlights a fundamental tension in Nigeria’s federal structure – the balance of power between state and federal governments.
Resolving conflicts within states is a delicate matter, especially when it involves high-profile political figures and the ruling party at the federal level. While the intention to bring about peace and stability is commendable, it is crucial to ensure that such interventions do not overstep legal boundaries or undermine the autonomy of state governments.
This situation in Rivers State serves as a reminder of the intricate nature of Nigeria’s political landscape, where regional dynamics often intersect with national politics. The involvement of the President in state-level disputes, particularly those involving opposition parties, must be navigated with a keen awareness of legal and constitutional limits.
Momodu’s concerns about the risk of a one-party dictatorship are a call to vigilance for Nigeria’s democratic institutions. It is essential for opposition parties to maintain their independence and for checks and balances to be upheld to prevent any form of political dominance that could threaten the democratic fabric of the nation.
While pursuing peace and resolving conflicts is a noble goal, it must be balanced with respect for legal frameworks and the autonomy of state governments. The Rivers State scenario is complex and underscores the need for careful, constitutionally grounded approaches to conflict resolution in Nigeria’s multi-layered political system.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is rich in crude oil and natural gas, making it a pivotal contributor to Nigeria’s economy.
- The State’s capital, Port Harcourt, is known as the “Garden City” due to its lush vegetation and numerous parks and gardens.
- Rivers State has a diverse ethnic composition, with the Ikwerre, Kalabari, and Okrika being some of the prominent ethnic groups.
- The State has a significant cultural heritage, with the annual Port Harcourt Carnival, also known as Carniriv, showcasing its rich cultural diversity.
- Rivers State played a crucial role during the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970), with Port Harcourt being a significant battleground due to its strategic importance in the oil industry.