Dele Momodu Refutes Claims of Pledging Unwavering Support to Tinubu

Dele Momodu, a former presidential aspirant, has clarified his stance regarding President Bola Tinubu. He stated that he never promised unconditional support to Tinubu in exchange for the £500 given to him during his exile days. While Momodu acknowledged and appreciated the financial assistance, he emphasised that he has reciprocated the gesture in numerous ways.
Addressing the misinterpretations of his previous interview, Momodu took to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) to set the record straight. He expressed his frustration with the APC supporters, who, according to him, have been circulating a distorted version of his words. Momodu highlighted that he has repaid Tinubu’s favour “a thousandfold,” notably through free publicity on Ovation platforms, which he values in thousands of dollars. He termed this as ‘adding value.’
Momodu firmly stated, “Nowhere did I say I will give unconditional support to Tinubu.” He also shared the complete video of the interview to provide clarity on his statements.
Editorial:
In the realm of politics and public life, words matter. At Yohaig NG, we believe in the importance of clear communication and the dangers of misinterpretation. Dele Momodu’s clarification serves as a reminder of this. While gestures of support and assistance are commendable, they should not be misconstrued as lifelong debts or obligations.
The incident also underscores the role of media and public discourse. It’s essential to ensure that statements are not taken out of context or twisted to fit a particular narrative. As consumers of information, we must be discerning and seek the truth. Public figures must be transparent and forthright in their communications, ensuring that their intentions and statements are clear to all.
Did You Know?
- Dele Momodu is the founder of Ovation International, a magazine that has been a significant player in African entertainment journalism.
- Bola Ahmed Tinubu, often referred to as Asiwaju is a prominent figure in Nigerian politics and has played a pivotal role in the country’s democratic journey.
- Misinterpretations and “fake news” have become global challenges, emphasising the need for accurate and responsible journalism.
- The APC (All Progressives Congress) is one of Nigeria’s major political parties.
- Public figures often use platforms like Twitter to communicate directly with their followers and address controversies.