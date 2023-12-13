Delta APC Leader Points to Money, Privileges as Unifiers in Nigerian Politics

Prof. Leroy Edozien, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, has made a candid observation about the state of Nigerian politics. In an interview with Matthew Ochei, he expressed his views on the lack of true progressives in Nigeria, including within the APC.
Edozien, who considers himself a loyal and committed member of the APC and a true progressive, pointed out that the term ‘progressive’ has been misused in Nigerian politics. He noted that there are not many authentic progressives in the country today, even within the APC. When asked about the unity within the Delta APC, Edozien acknowledged that the party is not united in the state.
He differentiated between unity and unison in political contexts, explaining that unity is about sharing a common vision, which binds members together. However, he observed that in Nigerian politics, including within the APC, the concept of a shared vision and lofty values is rare. Instead, people come together for two main reasons: money and privileges. Edozien explained that money can bond people together, even if they are from separate parties, as they all want to share in the financial benefits. Similarly, appointments and other privileges create cabals that unite to secure these advantages for themselves, their cronies, and family members.
Edozien also commented on the APC’s crisis management, stating that the party has not done badly in this regard, citing the stabilization efforts during Adams Oshiomhole’s tenure and the formation of a caretaker committee. Regarding the judiciary’s role in determining election winners, he emphasized the importance of respecting the judicial process while acknowledging the politicians’ role in inviting judicial intervention.
Finally, Edozien addressed rumors about the Presidency influencing the Supreme Court in favor of the APC in Delta State. He dismissed these as baseless allegations, emphasizing the need for evidence-based discussions rather than speculation and rumor-mongering in politics.
Editorial
The recent remarks by Prof. Leroy Edozien, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, regarding the role of money and privileges as the primary bonds among Nigerian politicians, offer a profound insight into the underlying dynamics of the country’s political landscape. His candid observation that the term ‘progressive’ has been misused and that true progressivism is rare in Nigerian politics, including within his party, the APC, is a stark reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria’s democratic development.
Edozien’s comments highlight a significant issue in Nigerian politics: the erosion of ideological underpinnings in favor of financial and personal gains. The notion that politicians are more driven by monetary incentives and privileges rather than shared visions and values for societal progress is troubling. It suggests a political environment where the pursuit of personal or group interests supersedes the collective good, undermining the very essence of democratic governance.
The misuse of the term ‘progressive’ as pointed out by Edozien is indicative of a broader trend where political labels are often appropriated for their populist appeal rather than their true ideological meaning. This dilution of political identities contributes to a lack of clarity and direction in the political discourse, making it challenging for the electorate to discern the genuine intentions and policies of political parties and their candidates.
Edozien’s observations underscore the need for a shift towards a value-based political culture in Nigeria. A political environment where shared visions and values are the glue that binds parties and their members are essential for the development of a healthy democracy. Such a shift would require a concerted effort to prioritize national interests over personal gains and to cultivate a political class that is committed to the principles of true progressivism.
The dominance of money and privileges as the main unifying factors in Nigerian politics has significant implications for democratic governance. It raises concerns about the integrity of political decisions and the potential for corruption and nepotism. This situation can lead to policies that are not in the best interest of the public but serve the interests of a few, thereby eroding public trust in the political system.
Civil society organizations and the electorate have a crucial role to play in addressing these challenges. There is a need for increased public awareness and advocacy for a more principled and value-driven political process. The electorate must also hold politicians accountable, demanding transparency and integrity in their actions and decisions.
The insights provided by Prof. Leroy Edozien, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, about the state of Nigerian politics, particularly the influence of money and privileges, offer a critical lens through which to view the current political landscape. His observations about the lack of true progressivism and the dominance of personal gain in political motivations are reflective of deeper systemic issues within Nigeria’s political framework.
Edozien’s remarks bring to the forefront the challenge of political patronage in Nigeria. The tendency for politicians to be bound more by financial incentives and privileges than by ideological commitments or policy objectives is a significant barrier to political development. This system of patronage undermines meritocracy and can lead to a cycle of corruption and inefficiency, where political decisions are influenced more by personal gain than by public interest.
The misuse of the term ‘progressive’ as highlighted by Edozien calls for a redefinition of what it means to be a progressive in Nigerian politics. True progressivism should be rooted in the pursuit of social and economic reforms that benefit the broader population, not just a select few. It requires a commitment to policies that promote social justice, economic equality, and sustainable development.
Edozien’s critique also underscores the need for greater ideological clarity among Nigerian political parties. The blurring of ideological lines and the focus on personal gain over party principles have led to a political environment where policy positions are often unclear or inconsistent. This lack of clarity hinders the electorate’s ability to make informed decisions and hold their leaders accountable.
Did You Know?
- Delta State, located in the South-South region of Nigeria, has a diverse political landscape, with significant influence from both major parties, the APC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- Beyond his political involvement, Prof. Leroy Edozien is known for his expertise in obstetrics and gynecology, highlighting the diverse backgrounds of many Nigerian politicians.
- The APC, although not the ruling party in Delta State, has been actively contesting elections and is considered a major opposition party in the region.
- The issue of political patronage and the influence of money in politics is a widespread concern in Nigeria, affecting various levels of governance from local to federal.
- The concept of progressivism in Nigerian politics often centers around economic development, anti-corruption, and social welfare policies, but its interpretation can vary significantly among different political actors and parties.