Delta State Celebrates Appointment of Dr. Kingsley Emu as Secretary to State Government

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, along with Chief Sunny Onuesoke, a party stalwart and former gubernatorial candidate, have expressed their pleasure over the appointment of Dr Kingsley Emu to the position of Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori announced the appointment.
The PDP conveyed its message through a statement by Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, the Publicity Secretary, who also took the opportunity to congratulate other party members assuming key roles.
These include Johnson Erijo as Chief of Staff to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political Adviser, and Mrs Lyna Aliya-Ocholor as Principal Secretary.
Gratitude to the Governor was expressed for his insightful selection of the appointees, who have established their credibility in various fields of work.
Onuesoke praised Dr Emu as a respected leader and an unbiased Deltan, acknowledging his appreciation for diligence, dedication to duty, and motivational leadership.
His continuous support for truth, equity, and good conscience was also highlighted.
Onuesoke, speaking in Asaba, portrayed Dr Emu as a gifted scholar and meticulous technocrat.
He emphasised Dr Emu’s valuable experience drawn from both the private and public sectors, asserting that it equips him well for his new role as SSG.
Noting Dr Emu’s skills and proficiency from years of service in various cabinet positions, Onuesoke lauded Governor Oborevwori’s foresight in appointing aptly qualified and loyal PDP members to these crucial positions.
Editorial Change in Delta State Governance: An Opportune Moment for Progress
The recent appointment of Dr Kingsley Emu as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Delta State marks a crucial juncture in the state’s political landscape.
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and party stalwart Chief Sunny Onuesoke recognise this critical opportunity for progress and wholeheartedly endorse this change.
The dissenting voices may argue that such appointments are politically motivated or a way to strengthen party allegiances. In addition, they may question Dr Emu’s ability to balance party loyalties and the mandate of his new role.
However, Dr Emu’s impressive career in the public and private sectors stands as a testament to his competence and dedication. This blend of experience brings a unique perspective, promising innovative solutions to complex problems plaguing the state.
The new team, assembled under the prudent guidance of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, also signifies a momentous shift.
It’s a squad of professionals who consistently demonstrate commitment to their duties and unwavering loyalty to the PDP.
The Governor’s choices emphasise his pursuit of skilled, experienced individuals who can execute their roles skillfully.
Moving forward, these appointments represent an opportunity for positive transformation.
Those in power, especially the newly appointed SSG, Dr Kingsley Emu, must seize this chance to drive development, prioritising key sectors such as education, health, and infrastructure.
Our readers and the citizens of Delta State must maintain vigilance, ensuring that the new appointees serve their responsibilities effectively.
The journey to prosperity is a shared responsibility, demanding collective effort and scrutiny.
Did You Know?
- The Secretary to the State Government is among the highest-ranking positions in a state’s executive branch.
- Delta State is the leading oil and gas-producing state in Nigeria.
- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties, having ruled the country for 16 consecutive years from 1999 to 2015.
