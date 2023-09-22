Deputy Governor Shaibu Appeals to Obaseki for Reconciliation

A resolution may be on the horizon for the discord between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu. The deputy governor has extended an olive branch, seeking reconciliation with his principal.
During an interview with journalists at his Benin City residence, Shaibu implored Obaseki to set aside their political disagreements and grant him forgiveness.
This development follows a recent change in Shaibu’s official location. On Monday, he was moved from his previous office in the Government House to a new space at No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, Benin City.
Editorial:
Political rifts, especially between top leaders like a governor and his deputy, can significantly affect governance and the citizenry’s well-being. The recent overtures by Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu towards reconciliation with Governor Godwin Obaseki are a positive sign for Edo State.
It’s a testament to the importance of unity and collaboration in leadership.
Differences in opinion and approach are natural in any partnership, but the ability to rise above personal disagreements for the greater good is a hallmark of mature leadership. The people of Edo State deserve a united front, especially in these challenging times.
It’s hoped that both leaders can find common ground, ensuring that governance and development remain the primary focus.
As the saying goes, “United we stand, divided we fall.” The leadership in Edo State must exemplify this principle.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, has a rich cultural heritage, with the ancient city of Benin as its capital.
- The Benin Kingdom, one of the oldest and most highly developed states in West Africa, dates back to the 11th century.
- Edo State has several tourist attractions, including the Benin Moat, Oba’s Palace, and the National Museum in Benin City.
- The state plays a significant role in Nigeria’s rubber industry, being a major producer.
- Edo language, spoken by the Edo people, is the predominant language in the state, with English also widely used.