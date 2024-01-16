Deputy Governor Shaibu’s Campaign Bus Vandalized in Edo State

In a recent act of political violence, the campaign vehicle of Edo State’s Deputy Governor and governorship aspirant, Philip Shaibu, was vandalized by suspected hoodlums in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government area. The incident occurred on Sunday night following a meeting of Shaibu’s supporters in Illeh, Ward 10.
Otoide Abas, the Coordinator of Shaibu’s campaign in the area, recounted the events over the phone. He explained that the meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in Ward 10 (Illeh) concluded shortly before 6:00 pm. After the meeting, the team travelled to Ekpoma in a Sienna bus provided by Shaibu to meet other supporters. The attack happened during a brief stop at the local market square in Ekpoma to buy beef barbecue (Suya).
Abas described the terrifying moment when approximately seven individuals emerged from a nearby parked bus and began shooting, forcing everyone to flee for safety. The attackers then proceeded to destroy the parked campaign bus. The police later retrieved the vandalized vehicle, and Abas was at the police station giving his report.
Shaibu has previously voiced concerns about attempts to disrupt his campaign, including state-sponsored vandalism of his billboards. Despite these challenges, he remains dedicated to serving the people for personal gains. His decision to run for the Peoples Democratic Party ticket was formally announced in November following a prolonged crisis with Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Editorial:
The recent vandalism of Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu’s campaign bus in Ekpoma is a disturbing reminder of Nigeria’s volatile nature of political campaigns. This incident, beyond being an attack on property, represents an assault on the democratic process and the right to free and fair political participation.
In the heat of political contests, it’s crucial to remember that the core of democracy lies in the peaceful and respectful exchange of ideas. The use of violence and intimidation as tools to hinder political campaigns is not only unlawful but also undermines the very principles of democratic governance. It is imperative that all political actors, regardless of their affiliations, condemn such acts unequivocally and work towards fostering a safe and conducive environment for electoral campaigns.
The role of law enforcement in ensuring the safety of political candidates and their supporters cannot be overstated. They must investigate such incidents thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice. This will serve as a deterrent to those who might consider resorting to violence as a political expression.
As we approach the elections, let us advocate for a political culture that values dialogue over destruction and policies over partisanship. Our collective aim should be to strengthen our democratic institutions and processes, ensuring that every voice has the opportunity to be heard safely and respectfully. Let this incident be a call to action for all stakeholders to commit to peaceful and constructive political engagement.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, including the famous Benin Kingdom.
- The state capital of Edo is Benin City, which was once the principal city of the historic Benin Kingdom.
- Edo State plays a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape, often being a focal point during elections due to its strategic political position.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to which Deputy Governor Shaibu belongs, is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties.
- Political campaign violence in Nigeria has been a recurring issue, with various incidents reported during election periods in different parts of the country.