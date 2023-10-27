Deputy Speaker Hails Supreme Court’s Affirmation of Tinubu’s Win

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has lauded the Supreme Court’s judgment that confirmed Bola Tinubu’s election as the President of Nigeria, terming it a significant win for democracy. In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Thursday, Kalu expressed his joy, stating that democracy has indeed prevailed in Nigeria.
The statement further read:
“I congratulate the President and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, on his resounding victory in the Supreme Court.”
Kalu also praised the judiciary for maintaining the integrity of the nation’s judicial system, emphasizing that the verdict showcases the strength of democracy and the rule of law.
Kalu also extended his congratulations to the All Progressives Congress, highlighting that this victory reaffirms the people’s mandate to the party. He urged those who were discontented with the outcome to rally behind the current administration, emphasizing the importance of unity and setting aside political differences for the sake of nation-building.
Editorial:
The recent Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed Bola Tinubu’s election as the President of Nigeria, is a testament to the robustness of our democratic institutions. Such verdicts not only reinforce the public’s trust in the judiciary but also underscore the importance of due process in our electoral system.
While political contests are an inherent part of any democracy, it’s vital that once the dust settles, all stakeholders come together for the greater good of the nation. The call by the Deputy Speaker for unity and nation-building is timely and essential. As Nigeria continues to navigate its path in the global arena, a united front, devoid of political animosities, will be crucial in achieving our collective aspirations.
Did You Know?
- The Supreme Court is the highest judicial body in Nigeria and has the final say on legal matters.
- Bola Tinubu, before his presidency, was a significant political figure, having served as the Governor of Lagos State.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s major political parties, formed in 2013 from a merger of four opposition parties.
- The House of Representatives, along with the Senate, forms the National Assembly, which is Nigeria’s bicameral legislature.
- The judiciary plays a pivotal role in ensuring checks and balances in Nigeria’s democratic system.