Desmond Akawor Steps Down as Rivers PDP Chairman

Desmond Akawor, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, has officially resigned from his position. This development occurred shortly after President Bola Tinubu appointed him as the Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission. Akawor’s resignation letter, dated November 22, 2023, was addressed to the PDP’s acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umaru Damagun.
In his letter, Akawor expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the state party chairman from 2020 to 2023. He acknowledged the support he received from the national body during his tenure. Akawor mentioned that his decision to resign was influenced by his recent federal appointment, which he views as a chance to serve the country. He has already handed over his duties to his deputy, Aaron Chukwuemeka.
Akawor’s appointment as a Federal Commissioner follows the tragic passing of Asondu Temple, the immediate past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State. President Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, expressed confidence in Akawor’s ability to contribute significantly to the reformation of processes for efficient and productive utilisation of allocations to all government tiers in Nigeria.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view Desmond Akawor’s resignation as the Rivers State PDP chairman and his subsequent federal appointment as a significant shift in his political career. This move reflects the dynamic nature of political appointments and the impact they have on party structures.
Akawor’s decision to step down, adhering to ethical standards, sets a commendable precedent for political officeholders. It underscores the importance of avoiding conflicts of interest and maintaining the integrity of both party and governmental roles. His appointment to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission is a testament to his experience and capabilities. However, it also raises questions about the balance of power and political appointments in Nigeria.
We encourage the Nigerian government to ensure that such appointments are based on merit and the ability to contribute positively to the nation’s development. Political appointments must not become mere tools for political patronage but serve as platforms for genuine public service.
The PDP in Rivers State, under new leadership, faces the challenge of maintaining continuity and stability. The party must navigate this transition smoothly, ensuring that its policies and objectives remain focused on serving the people’s interests.
Did You Know?
- Political Appointments in Nigeria: In Nigeria, political appointments often lead to significant changes in party leadership and dynamics.
- Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission: This commission plays a crucial role in managing Nigeria’s financial resources and ensuring fair allocation to different government tiers.
- Rivers State Politics: Rivers State is known for its vibrant and often complex political landscape, with significant influence on national politics.
- Party Chairmanship: The role of a state party chairman in Nigeria is pivotal in shaping party policies and electoral strategies.
- Federal and State Roles: Balancing federal appointments and state political roles is a common challenge in Nigerian politics, often leading to reshuffles and realignments.