Dino Melaye Accuses Yahaya Bello of Pursuing Third Term via Proxy

Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the upcoming November governorship election in Kogi State, has voiced allegations against the state’s current governor, Yahaya Bello. Melaye claims that Bello, nearing the end of his second term, is attempting to secure a third term indirectly by supporting his party’s candidate, Ahmed Ododo. Melaye expressed his views on Channels Television’s Politics Today, stating,
“Don’t be deceived that Yahaya Bello is not on the ballot. Ododo is physically on the ballot but Yahaya Bello is the one seeking a third term through a proxy.”
Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi West, expressed confidence in defeating the ruling APC, drawing parallels to 2003 when the PDP ousted Abubakar Audu. He highlighted his victory in the 2019 senatorial election under the PDP, even with Bello as governor. Melaye emphasised his qualifications, citing his extensive political experience and education. He criticised the current state of Kogi’s education sector and vowed to make significant improvements if elected.
Editorial:
The recent claims by Dino Melaye bring to the forefront a recurring concern in Nigerian politics: the alleged attempts by politicians to extend their influence beyond constitutionally mandated terms. At Yohaig NG, we believe that the essence of democracy lies in the regular transition of power and the respect for constitutional mandates.
While the allegations are yet to be proven, they highlight the need for transparency and accountability in our political processes. If there’s any truth to Melaye’s claims, it’s a worrying sign of the lengths some politicians might go to retain power. Such actions undermine the very foundations of our democracy.
The electorate needs to be vigilant and informed. The people of Kogi State deserve leaders who prioritise their needs and respect the democratic process. As the election approaches, we urge voters to critically assess the candidates and their promises, ensuring that their choice aligns with the state’s best interests.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State was created in 1991 and is located in the central region of Nigeria.
- Yahaya Bello became the youngest governor in Nigeria when he assumed office in 2016.
- Dino Melaye has been a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, known for his outspoken nature and activism.
- The PDP and APC are two of the major political parties in Nigeria, often competing fiercely in elections.
- Kogi State is rich in mineral resources, including coal, limestone, and iron ore.