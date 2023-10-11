Diri Targets Sylva’s Integrity, Not APC, in Bayelsa Election Battle

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has clarified that his contention is not with the All Progressive Congress (APC) but against the character of the party’s candidate, Timipre Sylva, in the forthcoming governorship election.
This statement follows a Federal High Court ruling that Sylva, having been sworn in twice and served five years as governor, would violate the 1999 constitution if allowed to contest again.
While campaigning in the Ogbia Local Government Area, Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate seeking re-election, labelled the APC standard bearer a “serial deceiver” and encouraged the electorate to vote for the PDP on November 11.
In his campaign across Ogbia LGA, visiting various communities, Diri was warmly received by supporters. The governor, describing the upcoming election as a battle between “light and darkness,” cited instances where he personally, and the people of Bayelsa State were allegedly deceived by the APC governorship candidate.
Traditional rulers and prominent politicians from the council also endorsed the governor and the PDP campaign organisation, urging their constituents to vote for the party.
Editorial
The unfolding political drama in Bayelsa State, particularly the pointed accusations by Governor Douye Diri against Timipre Sylva, underscores the often intricate and personal battles that underpin political contests in Nigeria.
Diri’s strategic move to frame his campaign not as a battle against a political party but against an individual’s character, notably Sylva’s, is a tactic that seeks to shift the narrative from policy to personality. This approach, while not uncommon in political spheres, brings to the fore the necessity of maintaining a focus on policy, governance, and the tangible needs of the electorate.
We argue that while character assessments of political candidates are undeniably crucial, the discourse should also robustly encompass policy propositions, governance track records, and the tangible impacts of leadership on the citizenry.
The electoral process and campaigns must remain platforms where ideas, policies, and visions for the development of the state are rigorously examined and debated. The electorate deserves a campaign that prioritises their needs, aspirations, and the developmental trajectory of Bayelsa State.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State, located in the southern part of Nigeria, was created in 1996 from Rivers State and is famed for its significant crude oil reserves.
- Timipre Sylva, a key player in Bayelsa politics, has previously served as the governor of the state and is currently the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in Nigeria.
- Political campaigns in Nigeria often intertwine with legal battles, as seen in numerous elections where court rulings have played pivotal roles in determining candidates’ eligibility.
- Bayelsa State, despite its oil wealth, grapples with challenges such as environmental degradation due to oil spills, poverty, and underdevelopment.
- The concept of “dead capital” was popularised by Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto, highlighting assets that cannot be converted into economic capital due to a lack of formal recognition and documentation.