Doyin Okupe Left Labour Party Post-Resignation from Campaign, Says Okonkwo

Labour Party (LP) chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo has stated that Doyin Okupe had effectively left the party following his resignation as the Director General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign in December 2022. Okonkwo made this revelation during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.
He remarked, “Immediately, he (Okupe) stepped down as the DG; I can say with every degree of responsibility that he constructively had left the party because I wasn’t aware of any other interaction he had with the party. I think he just verbalized it.” Okupe initially resigned from his role in the campaign after a court found him guilty of money laundering.
Later, on January 8, 2024, Okupe formally resigned from the Labour Party, citing ideological differences. Okupe reflected on his abrupt departure from the PDP, Peter Obi, and others in search of a suitable platform for the 2023 presidential elections in his resignation letter. However, Okonkwo, a former spokesman for Obi’s 2023 campaign, expressed scepticism about Okupe’s stated reasons, suggesting that if the party had won the election, Okupe wouldn’t have cited any “ideological differences.”
Okonkwo, an actor and lawyer, questioned the clarity of ideological stances among Nigerian political parties. He humorously remarked that Okupe, having been involved with various parties, should now focus on spending time with his grandchildren.
Editorial:
The departure of Doyin Okupe from the Labour Party, as highlighted by Kenneth Okonkwo, brings to the fore the fluid nature of political affiliations in Nigeria. Okupe’s resignation, initially as the Director General of Peter Obi’s campaign and later from the party itself, underscores a broader trend of political figures shifting allegiances based on changing circumstances and personal convictions.
Okonkwo’s comments suggest a more profound issue within Nigerian politics: the lack of clear ideological demarcations among parties. This situation often focuses on personalities rather than policies, with party members moving freely between platforms. Such dynamics can lead to scepticism among the electorate about the commitment of political leaders to their stated principles.
Okupe’s case also raises questions about the role of personal and legal challenges in shaping political careers. His resignation following a money laundering conviction and subsequent departure citing ideological differences could reflect the complex interplay between personal ethics, legal constraints, and political ideology.
As Nigeria continues to evolve politically, it becomes increasingly important for political parties to define and adhere to clear ideological stances. This clarity would foster excellent political stability and enable voters to make more informed choices based on policy rather than personality.
Did You Know?
- The Labour Party in Nigeria was founded in 2002 and has become increasingly prominent in recent years.
- Ideological shifts and party defections are standard in Nigerian politics, often driven by strategic considerations rather than ideological alignment.
- The role of political campaign directors in Nigeria is crucial, often influencing the direction and success of presidential campaigns.
- Legal challenges faced by politicians, such as those encountered by Doyin Okupe, often have significant implications for their political careers.
- The concept of political ideology in Nigeria is often fluid, with parties and politicians adapting their stances to suit changing political landscapes.