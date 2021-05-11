Ebonyi State University Lecturer Grace Umezurike Elevated to Secretary of State Role

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has named Prof. Grace Umezurike, an esteemed academic from Ebonyi State University in Abakaliki, the new Secretary to the State Government.
Before her appointment, Prof. Umezurike held the position of a senior lecturer in the Department of Philosophy and Religion at the university. She is also known as the spouse of Dr Daniel Umezurike, the former Commissioner for Health in the state.
Her appointment, announced in a statement released by Dr Monday Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Nwifuru, follows the governor’s inauguration of two senior special assistants and 20 special assistants on the same day.
According to the statement,
“The Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has sanctioned the appointment of Prof. Grace Umezurike as Secretary to Ebonyi State Government. The appointment is effective immediately. The official swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.”
Editorial
A Progressive Step: The Appointment of an Academic to Political Office
Prof. Grace Umezurike’s appointment as Secretary to the State Government signals a significant and progressive step for Ebonyi State. Plucking talent from an academic setting and integrating it into governance showcases Governor Nwifuru’s commitment to prioritising education and intellectual capacity in his administration.
There’s no denying that those in opposition might see this move as merely symbolic or an attempt to appease those calling for more diverse representation in government.
Still, these assertions fail to acknowledge the substantive benefits of a well-educated, experienced academic in office.
Prof. Umezurike brings an impressive academic background and an in-depth understanding of philosophy and religion, which are invaluable in handling the complexities of state administration.
She carries the potential to bridge the gap between academia and policy-making, fostering an environment where data-driven, evidence-based policies thrive.
Our leaders must take note of this appointment.
By selecting individuals with a broad range of experiences, they diversify their teams and improve their decision-making capacity. They are effectively setting the stage for a brighter, more progressive future, not just for Ebonyi state but potentially the whole country.
And the task for us, the citizens, is to observe and engage critically with these developments.
Be alert, question, and participate actively in our governance.
Our responsibility is to ensure that the appointment of Prof. Umezurike is not just a move for diversity but a strategic step towards better governance.
Did You Know?
- The Secretary to the State Government plays a crucial role in state administration and is a critical bridge between the government and the civil service.
- As of 2023, women make up less than 25% of political appointments in Nigeria.
- The average Nigerian state has fewer than five academics in high-ranking political positions.
