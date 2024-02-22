Edo APC Embraces Rerun Following Disputed Governorship Primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has approved the national party leadership’s decision to rerun the governorship election, previously marred by crisis. Peter Uwadiae, the APC Publicity Secretary in Edo State, conveyed the party’s readiness for today’s rerun, indicating that the state executive committee would provide further comments post-exercise.
The initial primary last Saturday, overseen by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, resulted in unprecedented confusion, with three individuals being declared ‘winners’. Uzodimma named Dennis Idahosa the victor, whereas the Returning Officer, Stanley Ugboaja, announced Monday Okpebholo as the winner. In a separate declaration, Ojo Babatunde, purporting to represent the returning officers across all local governments, proclaimed Anamero Dekeri the election winner.
This confusion prompted the APC’s national leadership in Abuja to deem Saturday’s primary inconclusive late Tuesday. Subsequently, Sulaiman Argungu, the APC National Organising Secretary, announced a fresh governorship primary for Edo State today, with Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu replacing Uzodimma as the primary election committee chairman. Otu’s committee includes notable figures such as a former deputy governor of Osun State, Mrs Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, and other distinguished members.
This decision followed shortly after four prominent governorship aspirants in Edo State expressed their lack of confidence in Uzodimma’s primary handling. Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State is also set to conduct its governorship primary today, adding to the political hunger in the state.
Editorial
The recent turmoil within the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its governorship primary election is a stark reminder of the delicate balance political parties must maintain between internal democracy and the quest for unity. The decision to rerun the governorship primary is not just a procedural necessity; it’s a critical step towards restoring faith in the party’s democratic processes.
The controversy surrounding the initial primary, resulting in multiple winners, reflects more profound issues of transparency and fairness within party structures. It’s imperative for the APC and all political parties to ensure that their internal elections are conducted with the utmost integrity, providing a fair and level playing field for all aspirants. This is essential for the party’s health and the strength of our democracy as a whole.
As the APC embarks on this rerun, it’s an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to democratic principles and set a precedent for handling electoral disputes. The involvement of different governors as chairmen of the primary election committee underscores the importance of leadership in guiding the party through turbulent times. This rerun should serve as a moment for reflection and renewal, ensuring that the party emerges more robust and united.
The political landscape in Edo State, and indeed Nigeria, is watching closely. How the APC handles this rerun will send a powerful message about the party’s values and readiness to lead by example. Let this rerun not just be about selecting a candidate but about reaffirming the party’s dedication to democracy, transparency, and fairness.
Did You Know?
- Edo State is often considered a microcosm of Nigeria’s diverse political and ethnic landscape.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in February 2013, merging several opposition parties to challenge the then-dominant Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
- The role of state governors in Nigeria extends beyond their states’ administrative duties, often influencing national politics and party dynamics.
- Rerunning elections within political parties can sometimes lead to significant shifts in party strategies and alignments.
- The concept of internal democracy within political parties is a critical issue in many democracies, affecting the legitimacy and credibility of the electoral process.