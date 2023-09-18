Edo Deputy Governor Barred from Government House Office

Comrade Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, faced an unexpected obstacle on Monday. He was denied access to his office in the Government House.
A source revealed that the gate to his office was locked, and no one could open it. Shaibu waited for nearly half an hour before leaving the premises.
The incident is reportedly linked to Shaibu’s recent move to a new office outside the Government House. This move comes after Shaibu withdrew a case he had filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.
The case sought to prevent his alleged impeachment by Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Edo State House of Assembly.
Editorial
The recent barring of Edo State’s Deputy Governor from his office is a concerning development that raises questions about governance and political stability in the state. Such an incident undermines the very essence of democratic principles, which include transparency and the rule of law.
The Deputy Governor’s inability to access his office is not just an administrative hiccup; it’s a symptom of deeper political issues that must be addressed.
The incident also highlights the relationship between the Governor and his Deputy. A harmonious working relationship between these critical figures is essential for effective governance.
The state government must clarify the reasons behind this unusual action and ensure it does not set a precedent for future governance issues.
Furthermore, the judiciary’s role in political matters should not be overlooked. The Deputy Governor’s decision to withdraw his case from the Federal High Court raises questions about the independence and effectiveness of the judicial system in resolving political disputes.
The time for transparency and accountability is now.
Did You Know?
- Edo State is named after the Bini people who had lived in the area for centuries before the formation of Nigeria.
- The Federal High Court in Nigeria was established in 1973 and has jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters.
- Governor Godwin Obaseki was re-elected for a second term in September 2020.
- The Government House is traditionally the official residence of the state governor but also houses offices for other key officials.
- Edo State is known for its rich cultural heritage, including the famous Benin Bronzes.