Edo Deputy Governor Shaibu Feels Betrayed by Obaseki Over Election

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has publicly expressed feelings of betrayal by his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki. This sentiment is rooted in Obaseki’s decision not to support Shaibu’s candidacy in the forthcoming 2024 governorship election.
During an interview on Arise TV, Shaibu revealed that he had initially been persuaded to take up the role of deputy governor alongside Obaseki. He emphasized his significant contributions to Obaseki’s administration regarding political structure and personal finances.
Shaibu expressed his disappointment and hurt over Obaseki’s choice to endorse an external candidate instead of him.
Editorial:
The recent revelation by Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State, about feeling betrayed by Governor Godwin Obaseki sheds light on the intricate dynamics of political alliances and loyalty. Shaibu’s sense of betrayal stems from a fundamental expectation in politics: the support of a principal for their deputy’s future political aspirations. This situation in Edo State is a classic example of political relationships’ complexities and often unpredictable nature.
In politics, alliances are frequently formed based on mutual benefit and shared goals. However, these alliances can be fragile and subject to change due to various factors, including differing ambitions, external pressures, and evolving political landscapes. Shaibu’s situation is a reminder that there are no guarantees in politics, and loyalty can be a fluid concept.
The decision of Governor Obaseki to support another candidate over his deputy raises questions about the criteria used in political endorsements. Is it based on merit, loyalty, or strategic political calculations? This scenario highlights the need for transparency and fairness in political processes, ensuring that decisions are made in the best interest of the public and the party rather than personal preferences or alliances.
This incident underscores the importance of clear communication and understanding within political partnerships. Political figures must manage expectations and navigate the complexities of their relationships with honesty and integrity.
The feeling of betrayal by Deputy Governor Shaibu reflects political relationships’ often volatile and unpredictable nature. It serves as a reminder that alliances and loyalties are not always as they seem in politics, and leaders must navigate these waters with caution and foresight.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and history, including the famous Benin Kingdom.
- The position of Deputy Governor in Nigeria is similar to that of a Vice President, acting as a deputy to the Governor of a state.
- In Nigerian politics, it is not uncommon for deputies to aspire to succeed their principals, although this is not always guaranteed.
- Godwin Obaseki, the current Governor of Edo State, was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
- Edo State has a diverse political landscape, with multiple parties vying for power in state and local elections.