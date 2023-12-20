Edo Deputy Governor Shaibu Reports Six Months Without Office Allocation

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has revealed that his office has not received any financial allocation for the past six months. According to Shaibu, this situation results from the ongoing tension between him and the state governor, Godwin Obaseki. Shaibu disclosed this information during the inauguration of the Correspondents Office in Benin on Tuesday.
The deputy governor explained that he has been managing the affairs of his office and carrying out other activities through the goodwill and contributions from friends. Shaibu, who considers himself an ambassador of the chapel, expressed his gratitude to journalists, recalling how a report by an investigative journalist once saved him from the clutches of the military regime of the late Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha, when he was incarcerated alongside other activists.
Shaibu emphasized his commitment to ensuring good governance and prioritizing the interests of Edo State. He stated his determination to strengthen institutions within the state, believing that strong institutions are vital to creating an egalitarian society. Shaibu also mentioned his plans to hold a world press conference soon to give a detailed account of his stewardship as the deputy governor since 2016, highlighting his sacrifices to improve Edo State.
Editorial
The recent revelation by Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, about the lack of financial allocation to his office for six months is a concerning development in the state’s political landscape. This situation, attributed to the strained relationship between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki, raises questions about the dynamics of governance and the impact of political disagreements on administrative functions.
Shaibu’s reliance on goodwill and contributions from friends to run his office is a testament to his resilience and commitment to his duties despite the challenges. However, it also underscores the need for a more structured and reliable system of governance that is not hindered by personal or political conflicts.
The deputy governor’s acknowledgement of the role of journalism in safeguarding democracy and individual rights is commendable. His personal experience with the power of investigative journalism during the Abacha regime reminds him of the press’s crucial role in holding authorities accountable and protecting citizens’ rights.
Shaibu’s focus on strengthening institutions in Edo State is a positive step towards building a more equitable and just society. His upcoming world press conference, where he plans to outline his contributions and sacrifices for the state, will be an opportunity for transparency and accountability.
The situation in Edo State highlights the importance of collaboration and mutual respect among political leaders for the effective functioning of government. It also emphasizes the need for strong institutions that can withstand political pressures and continue to serve the public interest.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is rich in history and culture, with the ancient city of Benin as its capital.
- Philip Shaibu has been the Deputy Governor of Edo State since 2016, playing a significant role in the state’s administration.
- The tension between a governor and a deputy governor in Nigerian politics is not uncommon and can impact the governance and development of a state.
- Investigative journalism has played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s history, often bringing corruption, human rights abuses, and governance challenges to light.
- Edo State is known for its diverse ethnic groups and is home to several historical and cultural landmarks, including the famous Benin Kingdom.