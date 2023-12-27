Edo Government Cuts Deputy Governor’s Budget Amidst Ongoing Rift

In a significant development that underscores the growing rift between Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, the 2024 budget allocation for the Deputy Governor’s Office has been drastically reduced to N345 million. This figure starkly contrasts the N19 billion allocated to the Governor’s Office. The budget, signed into law on December 15, 2023, also reveals that the Secretary to the State Government’s office received N8 billion, while the House of Assembly was allocated N13 billion, and the Head of Service’s office received N968 million.
Sources close to the House of Assembly suggest that the reduced allocation to the Deputy Governor’s Office is linked to Shaibu’s ambition to succeed Obaseki as governor. This decision has reportedly caused a divide among the lawmakers, with some believed to be loyal to Shaibu, opposing the budget as an “unfair appropriation.” However, a principal member of the House has denied any division within the body.
In a recent statement, Deputy Governor Shaibu revealed that his office had not received any allocation for the past six months, attributing this to the tension between him and the governor. He disclosed that he has been managing his office and its activities through contributions from friends and his goodwill. “For six months, there has been no allocation to my office. So, whatever I am doing is contributions from friends and my goodwill, and I am still standing very strong,” Shaibu stated during the unveiling of the Correspondent Office in Benin.
Editorial
We find ourselves in a situation that calls for reflection on political relationships and governance dynamics. The recent budgetary allocation in Edo State, particularly the drastic reduction in the budget for the Deputy Governor’s Office, is not just a matter of numbers; it’s a manifestation of a deeper political rift. This development between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu is a concerning indicator of the state of political affairs in Edo.
The role of a deputy governor is pivotal in any state administration, serving as a support system to the governor and a critical part of the governance machinery. Therefore, the significant reduction in the budgetary allocation to the Deputy Governor’s Office raises questions about the effectiveness of governance and the potential impact on the state’s administration. It’s essential to consider the broader implications of such a decision on the administrative functions and the delivery of public services.
The situation in Edo State reflects a broader issue in Nigerian politics, where personal ambitions and internal conflicts often overshadow the collective goal of governance and public service. The tension between the governor and his deputy, as evident in the budget allocations, is a reminder of the need for transparency, fairness, and collaboration in governance.
As we navigate these complex political waters, it’s crucial to remember that the ultimate goal of any government is to serve the people. Political differences should not hinder the efficient functioning of government offices or compromise the delivery of services to the public. Political leaders must rise above personal conflicts and focus on the greater good of the state and its citizens.
The situation in Edo State serves as a call to action for political leaders to prioritize the interests of the public over personal ambitions and conflicts. It’s a reminder that in governance, collaboration and unity are vital to achieving the common goal of serving the people effectively.
Did You Know?
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to the historic Benin Kingdom.
- The Nigerian constitution does not explicitly define the role of a deputy governor, often leading to varied interpretations and expectations.
- Edo State has a diverse economy, with agriculture, petroleum, and mining playing significant roles.
- The state is named after the ancient Kingdom of Edo, which was later known as the Benin Empire, one of the oldest and most highly developed states in West Africa.
- Edo State is linguistically diverse, with languages such as Edo, Esan, and Owan spoken, reflecting its rich ethnic diversity.