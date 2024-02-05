Edo PDP Congress Sees Major Boycott, Makinde Steps Down

In a significant turn of events, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State held a congress on Sunday to select delegates for the upcoming February 22 governorship primary, which was marred by controversy. Nine out of eleven governorship aspirants, including Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, chose to boycott the event. Additionally, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who initially chaired the three-man committee overseeing the delegates’ election, withdrew from his role.
Despite the boycott and withdrawal, the congress saw a commendable turnout of party members, as noted by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, the deputy chairman of the committee. Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki lamented Makinde’s departure but asserted it did not detract from the congress’s credibility, which he described as successful due to the high member participation.
The boycotting aspirants, expressing discontent with the committee’s composition, have formally protested with the PDP’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and the National Vice Chairman South-South, Chief Dan Orbih. Despite the internal discord, Governor Obaseki remains optimistic, emphasizing the party’s unity and downplaying the perceived crisis as exaggerated.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, acknowledged Makinde’s resignation due to personal reasons, while Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrenwaju, claimed unawareness of such a resignation. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges within the PDP as it prepares for the gubernatorial primaries and seeks to maintain cohesion among its ranks.
Editorial
The recent developments within the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) underscore a critical juncture for the party as it approaches the gubernatorial primaries. The collective decision by nine gubernatorial aspirants to boycott the delegate congress, coupled with Governor Seyi Makinde’s unexpected withdrawal from the overseeing committee, signals deep-seated issues that require immediate attention.
This scenario presents an opportunity for the PDP to introspect and address the underlying concerns that have led to a significant rift within its ranks. The essence of democracy lies in its ability to accommodate diverse opinions and foster a spirit of inclusivity. As such, the party’s leadership must sincerely dialogue with all stakeholders to understand their grievances and work towards a resolution that upholds the principles of fairness, equity, and justice.
Governor Godwin Obaseki’s efforts to downplay the crisis and focus on the positive turnout at the congress are commendable. However, the party must not ignore the broader implications of these boycotts on its unity and the potential impact on the upcoming elections. The PDP must strive to ensure that its internal processes are transparent and equitable, thereby reinforcing the confidence of its members and the electorate in its democratic credentials.
As the PDP navigates through these turbulent waters, it must emerge more robust and unified, ready to present a formidable challenge in the gubernatorial race. The party’s ability to reconcile its internal differences and present a united front will be crucial in determining its success in the Edo State governorship election and reinforcing its position as a key player in Nigeria’s political landscape.
Did You Know?
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, alongside the All Progressives Congress (APC).
- Edo State, located in southern Nigeria, is a crucial battleground for political parties due to its strategic importance and voter demographics.
- Governorship primaries are crucial in determining a party’s candidate for the gubernatorial elections, making delegate selection processes highly significant.
- Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, is known for his active involvement in PDP affairs beyond his state, reflecting the interconnectedness of state politics within national party structures.
- Boycotting political processes as a form of protest or dissent is a common strategy in Nigerian politics, often used to draw attention to perceived injustices or demand reforms.