Edwin Clark Criticizes Tinubu’s Mediation in Rivers, Vows Legal Action

In a recent development, Pa Edwin Clark, the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has openly criticized the reconciliation between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), calling it an “imposed settlement”. The truce, which the President facilitated, has been deemed “baffling, appalling and unacceptable” by Clark, particularly to the Ijaw ethnic group.
The political landscape in Rivers State has been tumultuous, with the state House of Assembly turning into a battleground. The conflict between Wike and Fubara led to 27 lawmakers switching from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the emergence of parallel sittings, an impeachment plot, and the demolition of the Assembly complex.
Despite previous attempts at mediation, the situation escalated into a full-blown conflict. However, a recent meeting led to an agreement by Fubara and his team to withdraw all court cases and the cessation of impeachment proceedings against the governor. The parties also agreed to recognize Martin Amaewhule’s leadership in the Rivers State House of Assembly.
In response to the settlement, Clark criticized President Tinubu for his role in the mediation, accusing him of favouring Wike for political reasons. He described the resolutions as unconstitutional and oppressive, vowing to challenge them in court. Clark urged the aggrieved youths to remain calm, promising to address the issue through legal and constitutional means.
Editorial:
The recent events in Rivers State highlight a critical juncture in Nigeria’s political landscape. The intervention by President Tinubu in the feud between Governor Fubara and Minister Wike raises questions about the nature of political settlements and the role of federal intervention in state affairs. While mediation aims to restore peace and order, the process and outcome must align with constitutional principles and the people’s will.
The reaction of Pa Edwin Clark, a respected elder statesman, underscores the importance of transparency and legitimacy in conflict resolution. His concerns about the settlement being an imposition rather than a genuine reconciliation reflect a broader apprehension about political manoeuvres overshadowing democratic processes. This situation serves as a reminder that political solutions should not only resolve immediate conflicts but also reinforce the foundations of democracy and the rule of law.
The incident in Rivers State is a microcosm of the challenges facing Nigerian politics, where internal party conflicts often spill over into governance, affecting the stability and development of the region. Political leaders must prioritize the interests of their constituents over party politics. The role of the President in such disputes should be one of an impartial facilitator, ensuring that any resolution respects the constitutional framework and the people’s aspirations.
Reflecting on these developments, it is crucial to recognize the need for a robust and inclusive political dialogue in Nigeria. Such dialogue should address immediate disputes and lay the groundwork for long-term political stability and good governance. The path forward requires a commitment to democratic principles, respect for the rule of law, and a genuine effort to understand and address the concerns of all stakeholders.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, named after its many rivers, was created from part of the former Eastern Region in 1967.
- The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) was established to address the challenges and promote the interests of the Niger Delta region.
- Nigeria’s current constitution was adopted in 1999, marking the country’s return to democratic rule after a series of military dictatorships.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in 2013, merging four opposition parties to challenge the then-dominant Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria, where Abuja is located, was created in 1976 to serve as the country’s capital, a neutral location among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.