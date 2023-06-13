Elvert Ayambem Emerges as Speaker of Cross River State Assembly

Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem has been elected as the Speaker of the 10th Cross River State House of Assembly. Ayambem, who represents the Ikom 2 State Constituency, was elected unopposed.
Similarly, Hon Sylvester Agabi, representing Obudu State Constituency, was elected as the Deputy Speaker.
Editorial
The election of Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem as the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly is a significant development in the state’s political landscape. While we acknowledge the peaceful and democratic process that led to his unopposed election, it is crucial to remember the responsibilities of this position.
As the Speaker, Ayambem is expected to uphold the principles of democracy, ensure the welfare of his constituents, and contribute to the overall development of Cross River State. The role of the Speaker is not just about leading the assembly; it’s about representing the people, making their voices heard, and ensuring their needs are met.
As we congratulate Ayambem on his new role, we urge him to use his position to drive positive change and development in Cross River State.
It’s a call to action for him to uphold the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability.
Did You Know?
- The Cross River State House of Assembly is the legislative arm of the Cross River State Government.
- The Speaker of the State House of Assembly is the highest-ranking official of the State Assembly.
- The Ikom 2 State Constituency, which Ayambem represents, is one of the constituencies in Cross River State.
At Yohaig NG, we’re committed to bringing you the latest Naija news 24/7.
We believe in the power of information and the importance of staying informed.
Our platform offers a wide range of news, from politics to entertainment, ensuring you’re constantly updated with what’s happening in Nigeria.
We encourage our readers to engage with our content, share their thoughts, and join the conversation.
Stay tuned to Yohaig NG for more Naija news headlines today.