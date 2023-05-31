Emu Ascends to SSG Role as Oborevwori Realigns Delta State Government

Governor of Delta State, the Right Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori, has greenlit the appointment of Dr Kingsley Emu to serve as the Secretary to the State Government.
A dispatch from the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, based in Asaba, confirmed this development while announcing additional critical appointments within the Governor’s inner circle.
The Honorable Johnson Erijo now steps into the role of Chief of Staff, with Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo serving as Senior Political Adviser and Barrister Lyna Aliya-Ochulor taking on the duties of Principal Secretary to the Governor.
On Wednesday, the official affirmation for these appointments was encapsulated in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of Government House Administration, Sir Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje.
The statement made clear that these appointments were effective immediately.
Editorial
Tides of Change: Oborevwori Shuffles the Deck in Delta State Government
As the news breaks about Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s strategic reshuffle within the Delta State Government, it’s clear that this change has been brewing for some time. Emu’s appointment and other vital members indicate a fresh perspective and strategic recalibration to tackle the state’s many pressing issues.
The opposition, with its concerns about potential political patronage, argues that these appointments are merely a move to consolidate power. They point to Emu’s close relationship with Oborevwori and express worry about the increased concentration of power. It’s a valid point, but it’s equally crucial to appreciate that a unified front may indeed be what Delta State needs right now.
As we delve into the details of this recent development, the Governor’s moves seem strategic. Emu, an established figure within the political arena, is known for his expertise and results-driven approach. By appointing a leader of Emu’s stature, the Governor signals a commitment to efficiency and performance.
However, these appointments also bring to light an opportunity for the new officeholders to leverage their positions to bring about substantial positive change. The citizens of Delta State need a government that serves their best interests. Therefore, newly-appointed officials should take this chance to instigate policies and initiatives that genuinely address the needs of the people.
The Governor’s move could potentially indicate a future of policy-centric governance in Delta State.
For this to happen, these newly appointed officials must prioritize public service over personal interest.
As the tides shift in Delta State, may the currents bring positive and substantial change for its people.
Did You Know?
- Delta State is known as “The Big Heart of the Nation” due to its large oil deposits and agricultural resources.
- Kingsley Emu, the newly appointed SSG, has a solid public service and economic development background.
- Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has a history of championing inclusive governance and youth empowerment.
