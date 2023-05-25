Enugu APGA Sees Leadership Shift in Pursuit of 2027 State Governance

- The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State elects a new executive team tasked with winning the state’s governorship in 2027.
- New executive members, including Hon Uche Ojielo as state chairman and Sir. Casmir Ugwu, as Deputy Chairman, was elected at the party’s state secretariat.
- The newly-elected party chairman, Ojielo, commits to an all-inclusive administration centred around APGA’s ideological principles.
- The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Barr. Tex Okechukwu emphasises the need for selfless administration to bolster the party’s growth and future success.
- Former state chairman, Ndubisi Elechi Onyia, encourages the new executive to build on established foundations, noting APGA’s progress and growing prestige.
Enugu State’s chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has seen a shift in its leadership, electing new executives to guide the party towards a definitive goal: securing the state’s governorship in the 2027 elections.
At the party’s state secretariat in Enugu North Local Government Area, the election named Hon Uche Ojielo, son of the first state chairman of the party, Tony Ojielo, as the new state chairman. Alongside Ojielo, the assembly welcomed Sir. Casmir Ugwu as Deputy Chairman and Dickson Ani as Secretary General.
Further members elected include Hon. Nonso Nnamani, Bar. Elochukwu Isaac, Hon Okwudili Nwokeabia, and others take on crucial roles in APGA’s executive team.
In accepting the party’s trust, Ojielo emphasised the new executive’s dedication to refocusing the party’s efforts to capture Enugu’s governance in the upcoming 2027 election. Paying tribute to the diligence of past executives, Ojielo made clear that the party will not rest on past achievements but continue to propel APGA to greater heights.
Underlining APGA’s principles, Ojielo pledged a comprehensive, inclusive administration, reminding that the party was built on ideology rather than monetary gain.
He further stated, “We will go for membership drive across the state to let the people know what APGA represent… You have to participate in what is yours, take care of it and build on it since it’s yours.”
Adding to Ojielo’s sentiment, Barr. Tex Okechukwu, National Publicity Secretary of the party, called upon the new executives to govern selflessly, focusing on growing the party and achieving its 2027 goal. Okechukwu expressed satisfaction at the peaceful transition of power, noting that those elected were consensus candidates chosen for their capacity, credibility and competence.
Encouraging the new leadership, former Enugu state chairman of APGA, Ndubisi Elechi Onyia, urged the executives to build on the work already done, maintaining APGA’s vibrancy and relevance within the state.
Refocus and Renewal: APGA’s Promise of A Vibrant Future
Change is upon us. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State has chosen a new slate of executives, breathing new life into its mission. This election held peacefully and effectively, underscores the party’s dedication to democratic ideals and its unwavering pursuit of the governorship in the 2027 elections.
The opposition may argue that leadership changes often bring uncertainty and potential disruption. However, it’s crucial to remember that change can bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and renewed vigour – elements that can lead to transformative growth.
APGA’s new state chairman, Hon Uche Ojielo, carries the legacy of his father, the party’s first state chairman, and brings an ideological commitment to an inclusive and selfless administration to the table. His vision of APGA as a family unit, built on ideology rather than monetary interests, presents a unique approach to political participation.
It calls for active involvement, reminding citizens of their crucial role in nurturing and building what is rightfully theirs.
Our elected officials should seize this moment to demonstrate the power of dedicated leadership. It’s time to activate a state-wide membership drive, communicate APGA’s principles and objectives effectively, and engage with the citizenry meaningfully.
The path to 2027 won’t be without challenges. Yet, with a team chosen for their capacity, credibility, and competence, the odds favour APGA. The newly elected executives should heed the wise words of former chairman, Ndubisi Elechi Onyia, and build on the progress made to date while reimagining the party’s future.
Let’s transform these encouraging words into tangible actions. Let’s make APGA a party of the people, for the people. Let’s keep the conversation alive, stir critical thought and encourage proactive involvement. The journey towards Enugu’s 2027 governorship begins now.
Did You Know?
- The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was founded in 2002, making it one of Nigeria’s younger political parties.
- APGA’s motto is “Be your brother’s keeper”, indicating its commitment to communal unity and cooperation.
- The party has seen significant success in the state of Anambra, having held the governorship there since 2006.
- APGA’s symbol is a cockerel, a bird known for its vigilant nature and connection to the dawn of a new day, symbolising progress and vigilance.
- The party’s national chairman, Victor Oye, was re-elected in 2019, showing the party’s tendency towards stable leadership.
