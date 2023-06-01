Enugu Governor Halts ‘Sit-at-home’, Pleads for Kanu’s Release to Foster National Healing

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has proclaimed an immediate cessation of sit-at-home orders in the state from Monday, June 5, 2023.
He expresses concern that such decrees hamper creativity, entrepreneurship, and productivity within the state.
Whilst expressing the government’s willingness “to engage in conversation with individuals holding legitimate grievances to foster enduring peace and security in Enugu State”, he also urged President Bola Tinubu to grant freedom to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a move he believes will hasten Nigeria’s crucial healing process.
These pronouncements came as Governor Mbah outlined the resolutions made during his inaugural security council meeting with heads of all security agencies held at the Government House, Enugu.
During this meeting with Deputy Governor Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, also in attendance, Mbah reminded Enugu citizens of his dedication to state governance.
This is evidenced by his inauguration day actions, where he signed three Executive Orders, including Executive Order 002, to remove “Unauthorised Street Barriers Across the State Within 100 Days”.
Governor Mbah used this opportunity to reiterate his commitment to fulfilling his promises, stating,
“There is no time to waste. The clock has started ticking on the mandate you gave me and deliverables I promised.”
Governor Mbah acknowledged the potential harm of the sit-at-home orders on local commerce, stating,
“For us to transition from a public service economy to a private sector-driven one, we must free our markets from the shackles of restriction to commerce.”
He called for an end to Monday sit-at-home observances from June 5, 2023, stating that the government would ensure compliance.
However, Governor Mbah also emphasised the necessity of Kanu’s release for the nation’s healing, stating,
“I call on our newly sworn in president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consciously work towards the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We believe that his release will expedite the healing process Nigeria needs at this time.”
Editorial
Sit-at-home Orders Halted: Enugu on the Path to Economic Revival and National Healing
Enugu State is ready to set a new pace. By ending the sit-at-home orders, Governor Mbah is opening a gateway to bolstering the state’s economic vigour, and by advocating for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, he is setting the scene for a united Nigeria.
There is no denying that the sit-at-home orders, however well-intentioned, have been a blockade to the famed Igbo spirit of creativity and entrepreneurship.
The shackles on commerce have not only stifled economic growth but also painted an undeserving picture of the dynamic Igbo people as unproductive.
Enugu is poised to witness an upswing in commerce and productivity with this new directive.
As the citizens return to their businesses and schools, there will undoubtedly be an immediate and welcome economic boost.
Governor Mbah’s commitment to enforcing this directive showcases his leadership in taking necessary actions to usher economic prosperity.
Yet, as we chart this new course, we must also consider the feelings of those who initiated the sit-at-home orders.
It is crucial to respect the intent behind their actions, rooted in protest and a quest for justice.
We applaud Governor Mbah’s call to dialogue with those with legitimate grievances – an essential step in fostering understanding and unity.
His call for Kanu’s release is similarly laudable.
While some may contend that this move could be interpreted as rewarding dissent, we must remember that the spirit of reconciliation and forgiveness is at the heart of national healing.
The release of Kanu could expedite the healing process Nigeria desperately needs.
This is a turning point for Enugu and the entire nation.
Let’s embrace these changes and actively participate in reviving our economy and fostering national unity.
We encourage you to revisit your businesses, rekindle the spirit of creativity, and be a part of this new dawn in Enugu State.
Did You Know?
- Enugu State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states in the country’s southeastern part.
- The state’s name, “Enugu,” means “hilltop” in the local language, reflecting the state’s hilly geography.
- Enugu State is known as the “coal city state” due to its coal deposits.
- Enugu was the capital of the Eastern Region of Nigeria from 1960 to 1967.
- The state is known for Awhum Waterfall, one of the major tourist attractions in Nigeria.
