Ex-candidate Slapped with N40m Fine in Failed Bid to Halt Tinubu’s Presidential Inauguration

- Abuja Court of Appeal declines to halt Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s inauguration, fines appellant N40 million.
- Former presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Owuru, was labelled as abusing the judicial process with his vexatious suit.
- Owuru’s case was deemed to resurrect a matter already dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2019.
- The plaintiff’s attempt to remove President Buhari from office was previously dismissed as baseless and frivolous by the Federal High Court.
- Owuru maintains allegations of election irregularities and insists he was the rightful winner.
In a unanimous ruling, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal rejected a bid to obstruct the inauguration of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
It imposed a hefty N40 million fine on the appellant on Thursday.
The case was brought forth by a former presidential candidate of the now-defunct Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Chief Ambrose Owuru, who the court panel unanimously found guilty of abusing the judicial process with a frivolous appeal. Accordingly, damages to N10m were ordered to be paid to each respondent.
Listed as the first to fourth respondents were; President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and President-elect, Tinubu.
Presiding over the case, Justice Jamil Tukur held that Owuru’s lawsuit, designed to prevent Tinubu’s inauguration as President, was not just vexatious but also intended to torment the respondents.
The Supreme Court had already dismissed the issues Chief Owuru raised due to lack of merit back in 2019.
The Appeal Court found the attempt to revive a case dismissed four years ago an invitation for lower courts to collide with the Supreme Court. Consequently, the appeal was dismissed, and punitive damages were imposed on Owuru.
Earlier this year, the Federal High Court in Abuja also rejected a lawsuit filed by Chief Owuru, a legal practitioner, aiming to unseat President Buhari. The court deemed the legal action baseless, irritating, and vexatious, stating that it had become statute-barred since it was predicated on the 2019 presidential election.
Justice Inyang Ekwo further regarded the lawsuit as a direct assault on the supremacy of the Supreme Court, which had previously adjudicated a similar request by the plaintiff. Owuru, the presidential candidate for the HDP, which has since been de-registered by INEC, had petitioned the court to dismiss President Buhari from office, alleging that the election was riddled with evident irregularities.
Among other claims, Owuru contended that INEC had assisted President Buhari in manipulating the election outcome by rescheduling the initial date for the poll. He urged the court to deem INEC’s decision to shift the election date from February 16 to March 23, 2019, as illegal and unconstitutional, thereby rendering President Buhari’s declaration as the winner null and void.
Owuru, a British-trained lawyer, maintained that he won a referendum conducted and monitored by both foreign and local organisations before the postponement of the election. Moreover, he claimed to have obtained over 50 million votes at the end of the said referendum, significantly more than any other candidate in the presidential election.
Editorial
Owuru’s Legal Odyssey: A Lesson in the Sanctity of Election Outcomes
In a democracy, the will of the people reigns supreme. Elections, the primary means of expressing this will, ought to be free, fair, and definitive. The recent appeal lodged by former Presidential Candidate Chief Ambrose Owuru provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the sanctity of election outcomes and the need to respect the due judicial process.
This debacle bears a critical lesson for all stakeholders in Nigeria’s democratic space. The judiciary, as a cornerstone of our democratic structure, must not be misused for personal or political gain. The court’s decision to impose a significant N40m fine on Owuru sends a clear message that such abuse of the judicial process will not be tolerated.
We must always respect the independence and integrity of our courts and understand that frivolous appeals waste valuable resources and undermine our democracy.
In addition, Owuru’s insistence on the illegitimacy of the 2019 election, despite previous dismissals by the Supreme Court, raises significant concerns about our collective acceptance of election results. While the electoral process can be challenging and indeed is far from perfect, the principle of finality is critical for maintaining political stability.
However intriguing, the narrative presented by Owuru raises concerns about the destructive potential of unproven allegations of election fraud.
If allowed to fester, such claims can sow seeds of mistrust and discord among the electorate, destabilising our fragile democracy.
We must address the root causes of such perceptions, including improving transparency in our electoral processes and strengthening the integrity of our institutions.
We implore those in power and all citizens alike to see this case as a wake-up call to preserve the sanctity of our democratic institutions.
Let us work together to enhance electoral transparency, promote judicial integrity, and above all, respect the voice of the Nigerian people as expressed through the ballot box.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a dualist legal system drawn from English common law and customary law.
- The Supreme Court is the highest in Nigeria, and its decisions are final.
- The Nigerian Bar Association is the professional body for Nigerian lawyers and has over 200,000 members.
- Nigeria’s elections are managed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
- Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the current President-elect, is a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of Nigeria’s major political parties.
