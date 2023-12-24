Ex-Gov Bafarawa Views Wike-Fubara Rift as Lesson for Political Godfathers

Attahiru Bafarawa, the former Governor of Sokoto State, has commented on the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State involving Governor Sim Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. He views this conflict as a crucial lesson for political godfathers in Nigeria.
The feud between Fubara and Wike has escalated recently, leading to significant political upheaval, including an impeachment attempt against Fubara, the Assembly complex’s demolition, and several pro-Wike commissioners’ resignations. In an interview with PUNCH, Bafarawa called for justice and resolution, emphasizing its importance for peace in the state.
Bafarawa, a notable figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), believes that the situation in Rivers State presents an opportunity for political godfathers to reconsider their roles. He advocates for allowing successors to govern without undue interference, stressing that godfathers should respect the autonomy of those in power.
He remarked, “When God gives you an opportunity, before you become godfather to anybody, God has made the god by His mercy, and when you are no longer there, you can allow those who are there to do their job.” Bafarawa’s comments highlight the need for justice and fairness in political dealings, which he sees as essential for maintaining peace and stability.
Editorial
As observers of Nigeria’s political landscape, we find the insights of former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa on the Rivers State crisis particularly enlightening. The ongoing power struggle between Governor Sim Fubara and Nyesom Wike is more than just a regional issue; it is a microcosm of the broader challenges of political godfatherism in Nigeria.
Bafarawa’s call for justice and resolving this conflict underscores a fundamental principle in democratic governance: the need for fairness and respect for the rule of law. His perspective on the role of political godfathers is a timely reminder of the delicate balance between guidance and control in political mentorship.
The situation in Rivers State serves as a cautionary tale for political godfathers across the country. It highlights the potential pitfalls of excessive interference in the governance of successors. Bafarawa’s advice to let those in power do their job without undue influence calls for a more mature and respectful approach to political leadership and mentorship.
This crisis also brings to the forefront the importance of respecting the electorate’s will. The people’s choice must be honoured, and their elected leaders must be allowed to govern effectively. As Nigeria continues to evolve politically, the lessons from Rivers State can inform a more democratic approach to political leadership and succession.
The Rivers State crisis is a local issue and reflects a broader challenge in Nigerian politics. It presents an opportunity for political godfathers and leaders to reflect on their roles and responsibilities, fostering a political environment that is fair, just, and respectful of democratic principles.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is one of the country’s most economically significant states due to its vast oil resources.
- Political godfatherism in Nigeria often involves influential politicians playing a significant role in selecting and supporting candidates for public office.
- Attahiru Bafarawa served as the Governor of Sokoto State from 1999 to 2007 and is a prominent figure in Nigerian politics.
- While prevalent in Nigerian politics, godfatherism is also observed in various forms in other political systems worldwide.
- Nyesom Wike, involved in the current political crisis in Rivers State, has been a critical figure in Nigerian politics, particularly within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).