Ex-Minister Highlights Persistent Cabals in Tinubu’s Administration

Former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has voiced concerns over the existence of cabals within President Bola Tinubu’s administration, spotlighting the recent withdrawal of Dr Maryam Shettima’s (popularly known as Shetty) ministerial nomination.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, Dalung highlighted that Shetty, initially listed as a ministerial nominee from Kano State, had her name abruptly withdrawn and replaced with Mariya Mahmoud.
He asserted that cabals, defined as groups with varying ambitions within the power base, aimed to hijack power and safeguard their interests, are still very much active within the government.
Dalung, who served as a minister from 2015 to 2019 during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term, expressed that these cabals also influenced his non-return as a minister, citing his “toxic” tongue as a deterrent.
He emphasized that such cabals would always exist, questioning the circumstances under which a ministerial nominee would find her name on the list only to be told otherwise upon confirmation. Dalung also revealed that he would only serve under President Tinubu if his freedom of speech was not impeded.
Editorial
The revelation by Solomon Dalung, spotlighting the abrupt withdrawal of Dr Maryam Shettima’s ministerial nomination and the alleged existence of cabals within the current administration, unveils a deeper, intricate web of political manoeuvring and power play within the government.
We believe that while political machinations are not alien to governance, such actions mustn’t undermine the democratic principles and processes that form the bedrock of the nation.
This situation underscores the necessity for transparency, accountability, and adherence to democratic principles within the political landscape, ensuring that governance is not only executed with utmost integrity but also devoid of clandestine activities that undermine the democratic process.
It is crucial that while political activities unfold, they are navigated with transparency, accountability, and a steadfast commitment to upholding democratic principles and processes.
We advocate for a political environment where actions, decisions, and processes are navigated with transparency, accountability, and a staunch commitment to upholding the democratic principles that underpin the nation.
Did You Know?
- Solomon Dalung served as the Minister of Youth and Sports in Nigeria from 2015 to 2019.
- The concept of political “cabals” refers to a group of people united in some close design, usually to promote their private views or interests in an ideology, state, or other community.
- Bola Tinubu, the current President of Nigeria, was a former governor of Lagos State from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.
- Ministerial nominations in Nigeria are typically subjected to Senate confirmation hearings where nominees are vetted before approval or rejection.
- The term “cabal” has been recurrently used in Nigerian political parlance, often to describe a group of people believed to be influencing decisions behind the scenes.