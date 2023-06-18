Ex-Nigerian Leader: Late Zambian President Foretold Jonathan’s Term

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has shared an intriguing revelation about the late first President of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda.
According to Jonathan, Kaunda foresaw his presidency 17 years prior when such a prospect seemed far-fetched.
Jonathan disclosed this during a keynote address in Pretoria, South Africa, at the second Kenneth Kaunda public lecture organised by the Kenneth Kaunda Children of Africa Foundation.
He also urged African nations to establish effective partnerships and implement the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement to boost development and economic integration.
Jonathan recollected that during Kaunda’s visit to Bayelsa State in 2006, when he was the state’s governor, Kaunda predicted that he would become Nigeria’s President.
Jonathan and his then Secretary to the State Government, Ambassador Boladei Igali, were amazed by the prophecy, as the presidency was not in their plans then.
However, the prophecy came true four years later.
Sunday Musonda, the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenneth Kaunda Children of Africa Foundation, who was with Kaunda during the visit, confirmed Jonathan’s claim.
Editorial
Leadership Prophecies and the African Political Landscape
The revelation by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan about the late Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda’s prophecy of his presidency is a fascinating insight into the unpredictability of political trajectories.
Kaunda’s foresight, made 17 years prior, came true when Jonathan’s ascension to the presidency seemed unlikely.
Critics may argue that such prophecies are mere coincidences or self-fulfilling prophecies. However, the counter-argument is that these instances underscore the dynamic nature of political landscapes, particularly in Africa.
The key takeaway from this revelation is not the prophecy itself but the leadership lessons embedded within it.
Despite not being in his initial plans, Jonathan’s rise to the presidency underscores the importance of adaptability and readiness to serve when called upon.
As African nations strive for development and economic integration, leaders must be prepared to assume roles they may not have initially envisioned.
They must be adaptable, ready to serve, and committed to bettering their nations.
Did You Know?
- Kenneth Kaunda was Zambia’s first President and served from 1964 to 1991.
- Goodluck Jonathan served as Nigeria’s President from 2010 to 2015.
- The African Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which Jonathan urged African nations to implement, is one of the largest free-trade areas in the world in terms of the number of participating countries.
- Bayelsa State, where Jonathan was governor when Kaunda made his prophecy, is one of Nigeria’s oil-rich states.
- Prophecies have played significant roles in various cultures and societies throughout history, influencing decision-making and shaping events.
