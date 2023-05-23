Experts Call on Nigerian Youths to Actively Engage in Shaping the Nation’s Democracy

Article Summary
- Intellectuals from various fields urge Nigerian youths to actively participate in the country’s democracy and help shape its future.
- The three-day Southwest conference, hosted by the Centre for Youth Initiative on Self-Education (CEYISED), focused on the role of the youth in Nigeria’s political development.
- Despite an increasing number of youths registering to vote, the voter turnout among this demographic has been decreasing, calling for the need to build solid political platforms to mobilize youth for political engagement.
News Story
A group of intellectuals from different fields have called upon Nigerian youths to shape the nation’s democracy actively.
This call to action was part of a three-day Southwest conference hosted by the Centre for Youth Initiative on Self-Education (CEYISED), funded by the MacArthur Foundation via the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).
The experts underscored the importance of youth engagement in the political process.
They encouraged young Nigerians to seize the opportunity to reshape democracy by harnessing their strength to chart a new course for Nigeria.
Ibraheem Raheem Kolawole, who led the research on youth participation in Nigeria’s political development, noted that although the number of young Nigerians registering to vote has increased since 1999, the actual turnout has decreased in each election.
He suggested building robust political platforms to mobilize youth for political engagement.
Kolawole highlighted issues such as poor governance, logistical election challenges, insecurity, low political education, lack of youth agenda, and political platforms influencing youth voter turnout.
Public affairs analyst and the Executive Director of Grassroots Watch, Mr Adeola Soetan, stressed that despite the NotTooYoungToRun law of 2018, Nigeria’s political space is still dominated by older generations who determine political outcomes, often to the detriment of young Nigerians willing to participate in politics.
In conclusion, Sarafadeen Muhammed, a young politician, implored young parliamentarians to facilitate legislation that promotes youth involvement in politics and dispel the narrative that youths are merely instigators of violence and anarchy.
Editorial
Redefining Democracy: The Need for Nigerian Youths’ Active Political Participation
In a country where youths form a significant portion of the population, their political engagement is crucial for the development and sustainability of democracy.
This fact was underscored at a recent three-day Southwest conference, where intellectuals urged young Nigerians to play an active role in shaping the nation’s democracy.
It is a concern, however, that despite a growing number of youths registering to vote, their actual participation in elections has been declining.
This unfortunate trend is an alarm bell, signifying a broader crisis in youth engagement with political processes.
Poor governance, logistical election challenges, insecurity, low political education, and the lack of a clear youth agenda create disenchantment among young voters.
We, therefore, join our voices with those of the intellectuals at the conference to call on Nigerian youths to seize the opportunity to reshape the country’s democracy.
Young Nigerians must engage actively in the political process, build solid political platforms, and be ready to serve as drivers of the democratic experiment.
Nigerian youths are not merely the future leaders; they are the leaders of today.
And as such, they must rise to the occasion for their voices to be heard and their impact felt in the corridors of power.
Did You Know?
- According to the United Nations, youths comprise more than 60% of Nigeria’s population.
- The Not Too Young to Run Act, signed into law in 2018, reduced the age limit for running for elected office in Nigeria, allowing more youths to be eligible to run.