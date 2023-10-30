Explosion Shakes Rivers Assembly; Armed Presence Intensifies

A significant explosion occurred at the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night. This unsettling event transpired amidst rumours of an attempt by certain legislators to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Sources indicate that around 9:25 pm, suspected arsonists hurled an explosive into the complex, igniting a fire within the premises.
Although the state police command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, was unavailable for comments, a high-ranking police officer confirmed the incident. The officer, who requested anonymity due to the incident’s delicate nature, suggested political motivations behind the act.
He stated, “Yes, it is true. The fire started around 9:30 pm. Thankfully, firefighters promptly arrived and extinguished the flames. I believe this is politically driven.”
Inside sources revealed that some properties within the chamber suffered damage. There’s speculation that a faction of the state’s legislators has planned to first oust the House leader, Eddison Ehie, to facilitate Governor Fubara’s impeachment. Ehie is believed to have been resisting efforts to remove Fubara.
By 10:30 pm, the Assembly complex was heavily guarded. The area was swarming with police and other security personnel, with approximately 17 security vehicles and an Armoured Personnel Carrier positioned at the entrance and surrounding areas.
Editorial:
The recent explosion at the Rivers State House of Assembly is a stark reminder of the volatile nature of politics and the lengths to which individuals might go to achieve their objectives. Such acts not only endanger lives but also undermine the very essence of democracy. It’s crucial for political disagreements to be settled through dialogue and legal channels rather than resorting to violence.
The alleged political motivations behind this act are concerning. If true, it highlights the need for a more transparent and accountable political system. The safety of public institutions should never be compromised for political gains. We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice, ensuring that such incidents do not recur.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, plays a crucial role in the country’s oil industry.
- The Rivers State House of Assembly is responsible for making laws for the peace, order, and good governance of the state.
- Political tensions can sometimes escalate to violence, underscoring the importance of dialogue and understanding in governance.
- The Niger Delta region, where Rivers State is located, has historically been a hotspot for political and socio-economic tensions, often linked to the oil industry.
- The title “Governor” in Nigeria is equivalent to the head of state for a specific region or state, and they play a pivotal role in the administration and governance of their respective states.