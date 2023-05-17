Ezekwesili Calls on President Buhari to ‘Swiftly’ Transfer Power to Her

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has called upon President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly hand over power to her.
Ezekwesili made this appeal in a tweet she posted on her Twitter account (@obyezeks) on Wednesday.
Ezekwesili criticized President Buhari, describing him as an “ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces.”
Her tweet comes in the wake of widespread criticism from Buhari’s supporters over his inability to ensure the country’s security and protect its citizens.
Ezekwesili also expressed gratitude for the show of confidence from Buhari’s supporters, as she believes they would vote for her.
“Let’s ask the ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces @MBuhari to swiftly hand over power to me so I can satisfy his supporters’ cry over his ignoble failure to secure the country, citizens, and residents of Nigeria. I welcome their vote of confidence in me,” she wrote in her tweet.
In a follow-up tweet, she added,
“Once I analytically surmised that demanding action on any governance issue from @MBuhari was equivalent to expecting the impossible, I stopped. We have a so-called Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, who sorely degenerated the state of our country’s security. Ignoble legacy.”
Editorial Take: Power Transfer and Political Rhetoric
Obiageli Ezekwesili’s call for a swift handover of power from President Muhammadu Buhari is a vital piece of political rhetoric.
Yet, it’s important to remember that the power transfer in a democratic system is guided by the rule of law, specifically the electoral process.
While public opinion and dissatisfaction can influence political change, the ballot box ultimately decides leadership transitions in democracies.
Thus, Ezekwesili’s call should be seen more as a critique of Buhari’s administration and less as an immediate call to action.
Did you know?
- Obiageli Ezekwesili is a Nigerian chartered accountant who co-founded Transparency International, an international non-governmental organization focused on combating global corruption. She served as Nigeria’s Minister of Education from 2006 to 2007.
Why Yohaig
Yohaig NG is your go-to source for breaking news and insightful stories across Nigeria.
We comprehensively cover various topics, including politics, business, health, and education.
Stay informed with Yohaig NG today.