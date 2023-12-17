Fashola Debunks ‘Rubber Stamp’ Label for National Assembly

Babatunde Fashola, the former Minister of Works and Housing, recently addressed labelling the National Assembly as a ‘rubber stamp’ inappropriately. His remarks were made during the annual lecture at the Nigeria Air Force Officers’ Mess (NAFOM) in Ikeja, Lagos.
Fashola explained that political parties aim to secure a majority in the legislature to implement their agendas efficiently and make promises to the electorate. He argued that the ‘rubber stamp’ tag is misplaced and often used to belittle the National Assembly. According to Fashola, the majority’s role is to lawfully advance the party’s agenda, aligning with Nigeria’s laws.
He cited the example of presidential candidates, including their plans to remove fuel subsidies. He noted that if the president seeks legislative approval for such actions, it doesn’t imply that the assembly is a ‘rubber stamp’ but is fulfilling the mandate given by the voters.
Fashola emphasized the primary functions of legislatures: law-making, representation, and oversight. He questioned the benefit of a prolonged budget approval process, contrasting it with a swift one, and suggested that the term’ rubber stamp’ is an unfair characterization when used to ridicule the assembly. He concluded that the majority’s fight for their agenda is fundamental to democratic governance.
Editorial:
In considering Babatunde Fashola’s defence of the National Assembly against the ‘rubber stamp’ accusation, we must delve into the essence of democratic processes. The notion that a majority in the legislature equates to a lack of independence or critical thinking is a simplistic view that undermines the complexities of governance. By their very nature, political parties seek a majority to implement the policies and promises made to their electorate. This is the bedrock of representative democracy.
The term’ rubber stamp’ carries a negative connotation, suggesting a lack of deliberation or opposition. However, this perspective fails to acknowledge the intricate balance between fulfilling electoral promises and maintaining legislative integrity. When a government acts by its electoral mandate, it is not merely ‘rubber-stamping’ decisions but honouring the commitments made to its citizens.
The role of the legislature extends beyond mere opposition or confrontation. It encompasses law-making, representation, and oversight. These functions are pivotal in ensuring that the government remains accountable and its actions align with the nation’s laws and the people’s will. As Fashola points out, a swift budget approval can be more beneficial than a prolonged one, especially regarding economic stability and progress.
We must recognize that the majority’s role in driving their agenda is not inherently harmful. It reflects the democratic process, where elected representatives work towards realizing the vision for which they were voted into power. Let’s foster a more nuanced understanding of legislative dynamics as we move forward, appreciating the delicate balance between majority rule and the need for robust, constructive debate.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is a bicameral body consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- Nigeria adopted the Presidential system of government in 1979, modelled after the United States.
- The Nigerian Senate comprises 109 Senators, three from each state and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- The House of Representatives in Nigeria has 360 members elected nationwide.
- Nigeria’s National Assembly can amend the Constitution, requiring a two-thirds majority in both houses.