Fayemi Pays Tribute to Departed Ekiti APC Chairman, Omotoso

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and ex-Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, has publicly expressed his sorrow over the passing of Paul Omotoso, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. Omotoso remembered for his dedicated leadership and unifying presence within the party, played a pivotal role in the APC’s successes in the state, including significant electoral victories that cemented the party’s stronghold in Ekiti.
In his statement, issued through Ahmad Sajoh, head of his media office, Fayemi mourned the loss of a staunch party stalwart and praised Omotoso for his unwavering commitment to the party’s ideals and invaluable contributions to its growth. Fayemi highlighted Omotoso’s service history, dating back to the Alliance for Democracy days, through various roles within the APC, including his tenure as the Commissioner for Local Government and Environment during Fayemi’s first governorship term.
The loss of Omotoso is described as a monumental blow to the APC and Ekiti State, robbing the community of a grassroots mobilizer and a leader of integrity. Fayemi’s condolences extend to the Ekiti State chapter of the APC, the family and friends of the late chairman, and all who mourn his departure. In this grief, Fayemi calls for unity and strength among party members and supporters, urging them to honour Omotoso’s memory by continuing to embody his values.
Editorial
The passing of Paul Omotoso, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, marks a sad moment for the party and the wider community he served. His leadership and dedication were instrumental in forging a path of success for the APC, demonstrating the profound impact one individual can have on the political landscape. As we reflect on Omotoso’s legacy, we are reminded of the values that define authentic leadership: commitment, unity, integrity, and a deep-seated dedication to public service.
Omotoso’s journey from a grassroots mobilizer to a respected party leader exemplifies the virtues of perseverance and loyalty. His tenure as Commissioner for Local Government and Environment and his significant role in the party’s electoral achievements are a testament to his ability to inspire and lead. In mourning his loss, we also celebrate his lasting contributions to Ekiti State’s political development and the broader democratic process in Nigeria.
Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s heartfelt tribute underscores the profound personal and professional bonds that shape the dynamics of political leadership. It is a call to all members of the APC and the community to honour Omotoso’s memory by embracing the principles he championed. As the party and its supporters navigate this mourning period, let this be an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to Omotoso’s ideals, ensuring that his vision for a prosperous and united Ekiti continues to guide their actions.
In times of loss, the strength of a community is often revealed. The collective remembrance of Paul Omotoso’s life and work offers a moment for reflection on the impact of dedicated public servants. It is a reminder that, while individuals may pass, their ideals and contributions endure, shaping the future in ways that transcend their physical presence. As Ekiti State and the APC move forward, let them do so with a renewed sense of purpose and unity, honouring a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.
Did You Know?
- Ekiti State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and has been a significant battleground for political contests.
- The Nigerian Governors Forum, once chaired by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, serves as a platform for collaboration and policy discussion among Nigeria’s state governors.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, playing a pivotal role in democratic governance.
- Grassroots mobilization is a crucial aspect of political organization in Nigeria, often determining the success of parties and candidates in elections.
- The role of a party chairman is vital within Nigerian politics, involving leadership, strategy development, and coordination of party activities across different levels.