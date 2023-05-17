Fear of Dissolution Strikes Ondo Officials as Gov. Akeredolu Gets Treatment Abroad

Ahead of the 2024 elections, anxiety over possible dissolution has spread among commissioners and other Ondo state Executive Council members due to political polarisation and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health condition.
An insider in the Ondo state capital, Akure, informed Vanguard that Governor Akeredolu, who left Nigeria for medical treatment abroad a week ago, has resolved to dissolve the cabinet upon his return.
With the governor expected back within two weeks, council members are divided, aligning with members intending to succeed the governor, while some remain loyal and pray for Akeredolu’s safe return.
According to the source, the ambition of some council members has aggravated the situation as they seek to capitalize on the governor’s absence to sway other members to their side.
The source added that many Executive Council members had neglected their duties, focusing instead on political manoeuvring within and outside the state. Some believed to be loyal to the governor have reportedly changed sides, fearing the governor may resign due to his health condition.
Leaders within the ruling party have reportedly requested Governor Akeredolu to dissolve the cabinet due to the conspiracies arising from some members’ gubernatorial ambitions.
The party’s state leadership reportedly supports this move to ensure stability in governance.
Simultaneously, the state’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) has called on Governor Akeredolu to delegate power to his deputy until he recovers and can manage state affairs effectively.
The party raised concerns over the secrecy surrounding the governor’s health status, describing the silence from the governor’s camp and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as concerning and alarming.
Stephen Adewale, the party’s state chairman, urged the governor to protect his reputation by passing the baton to his deputy. In a statement, Adewale warned against silence amidst rising uncertainty in Ondo State governance and called for immediate constitutional conversations.
He expressed the party’s understanding of Akeredolu’s health situation and prayed for his speedy recovery.
Adewale stressed the necessity of constitutional headship during the governor’s absence and expressed his concern over the governor’s refusal to assign his deputy in an acting capacity while away.
He challenged Governor Akeredolu to prove his capability to govern if he was fit, as claimed by his representatives.
Adewale concluded by imploring all stakeholders to prevent a constitutional crisis in state governance and called for genuine, exhaustive, and wide-ranging conversations to save the impending storm in the state.
Editorial
Navigating Ondo’s Political Waters Amid Governor Akeredolu’s Health Concerns
Amid Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health-related absence, Ondo State’s political landscape is tense.
The anxiety gripping Ondo’s commissioners and other members of the Executive Council is understandable.
Still, it serves as a stark reminder of the imperatives of leadership continuity, institutional stability, and political integrity in times of crisis.
The rumoured plan to dissolve the cabinet on the governor’s return seems to fuel the ongoing political unrest.
However, the situation also offers an opportunity for sincere conversations about the state’s political future and the well-being of its governance.
What is most important at this juncture is ensuring that the administrative machinery of Ondo state does not grind to a halt due to uncertainties.
In this context, the call by the Social Democratic Party for the governor to delegate his powers to his deputy in an acting capacity until he’s fit seems logical and in line with constitutional provisions.
We hope Governor Akeredolu will heed this call if his health conditions prevent him from executing his duties effectively.
Ultimately, the welfare of the people and the smooth running of Ondo State should be the paramount concern.
Did You Know?
- Rotimi Akeredolu is the governor of Ondo State, Nigeria, serving his second term after being re-elected in 2020.
- Ondo State, located in the South-West region of Nigeria, is known as the “Sunshine State.”
Keep visiting Yohaig NG for more Nigerian news as we continue to bring you the latest stories from across the country.