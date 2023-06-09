Former Governor Kalu Pays Tribute to Late Senator Annie Okonkwo

Dr. Orji Kalu, the ex-Governor of Abia State and current Senate Chief Whip, has expressed profound sorrow over the death of distinguished industrialist and politician Senator Annie Okonkwo.
Kalu expressed his shock and grief upon hearing the news, underscoring the significant loss of a prominent businessman.
The former governor emphasized Okonkwo’s considerable contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape.
Kalu said, “it is with profound sorrow and distress that I lament the death of Senator Annie Okonkwo, who was a representative for the Anambra Central Senatorial district during the sixth assembly.”
“Senator Okonkwo was a humble, reliable, altruistic and compassionate individual whose life was dedicated to the service of God and humanity.”
“His remarkable personal attributes will be eternally cherished.”
He urged the Okonkwo family to preserve the laudable legacy of their late patriarch while praying for his eternal peace. The former governor also extended his heartfelt condolences to the Anambra state government and its people, underlining the magnitude of their loss.
Editorial
Revisiting the Legacy of Senator Okonkwo
We must acknowledge that Senator Okonkwo, whose loss we mourn, has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape. The commendable and noteworthy legacy of the late Senator, extolled by Dr Orji Kalu, prompts us to reflect on our leaders’ responsibility in shaping our nation’s trajectory.
Undeniably, Okonkwo’s opponents might argue that he had his shortcomings and was not without flaws. However, the broad consensus is that his contribution to Nigeria’s progress, marked by humility, altruism, and dedication to service, sets a benchmark for present and future leaders.
Leadership is not merely about positions or titles but about actions and examples. The life of Senator Okonkwo serves as a reminder that devotion to public service, coupled with personal attributes like humility and compassion, are paramount in leading a nation towards progress.
Yet, national development and progress aren’t solely on our leaders’ shoulders. As citizens, we must actively participate in this journey, encouraging our leaders to uphold the virtues of humility, compassion, and dedication to service.
So, remember Senator Okonkwo for his contributions and character, which should serve as a beacon for us all. We must uphold these values as we move forward, ensuring that Nigeria continues toward social, economic, and political advancement.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a bicameral legislature consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives, with the Senate being the upper chamber.
- Nigeria has 109 Senators, with three senators from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- The position of a Senator in Nigeria is constitutionally tenured for four years, after which they can be re-elected.
- The Nigerian Senate has a significant role in the legislative process, including the power to confirm or deny presidential appointments.
