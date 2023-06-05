Former Minister Praises Governor Otti’s Initiatives for Abia Rejuvenation

Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, a two-time Minister for both Education and Health, expresses strong admiration for the recent efforts by Governor Alex Otti to revitalise Abia State. According to Madubuike, his actions herald a promising “new dawn” for Abia.
Madubuike commends the youthful Governor’s early achievements in an exclusive discussion with Vanguard.
“Our young Governor has started well, and I’m confident he will continue this positive trend,” he remarks.
Madubuike, a former legislator and Commissioner in Old Imo State believes that the Governor’s emergency response to the refuse crisis plaguing Abia cities is a commendable first step. Abia’s community of elders, professionals, technocrats, and progressives stand ready to extend every possible support to Otti in his mission to resurrect the state from the ruins left by years of mismanagement.
“We brought him into the spotlight, and we’re fully prepared to back him in his endeavours. Our goal is to help him shape Abia into a state we can all take pride in,” Madubuike asserts.
A Professor of Language/Linguistics trained at the New York State University, Madubuike, proposes the conversion of Abia’s waste into valuable resources, thereby creating jobs for the young population.
He also praises the Governor’s appointment decisions, identifying them as an indication of the administration’s direction. But, according to Madubuike, selecting distinguished professionals and technocrats in vital economic roles marks the end of governance driven by praise singers and touts.
However, he urges Otti’s supporters to anticipate dividends of democracy rather than political appointments. He points out that only a fraction of those who aid in the ascension of a government receive political appointments. In Madubuike’s view, the citizens of Abia should expect to see “democracy dividends” on their doorsteps, not just political appointments for their kinfolk.
Editorial
Fresh Wind of Change Blowing in Abia
As dawn breaks over Abia state, the silhouette of hope emerges on the horizon. Governor Alex Otti’s transformative initiatives, aimed at breathing new life into the state, have found approval from influential voices like Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike. His public endorsement of the new Governor’s clean-up efforts suggests a shared belief in an imminent turnaround.
Undoubtedly, a decade of mismanagement has marred Abia’s landscapes with rubbish. However, Otti’s rapid response to this public health hazard, heralding an emergency in refuse dumps, signifies a commendable start. Moreover, his bold approach, prioritising cleanliness, instils confidence among the public and professionals alike.
Madubuike’s proposal for recycling waste to create wealth and employment is an innovative solution for the state’s current predicament. Inspired by Western practices, this strategy could engage the young populace and significantly drop crime rates.
While applauding the choice of distinguished professionals and technocrats in Otti’s administration, Madubuike injects a note of realism. He rightfully points out that supporters should expect “democracy dividends” rather than political appointments. It’s a concept worth noting, as good governance benefits permeate society and reach the most vulnerable, as opposed to a few selected individuals receiving political appointments.
Despite the opposition’s argument that political appointments reward loyal supporters, Madubuike insists on more tangible and widespread benefits. He prompts Abians to look for visible changes within their communities as evidence of a new governance style.
Let’s stand together and support Otti’s efforts. Let’s welcome innovative solutions and push for positive change. You can play your part by staying informed and maintaining a dialogue with your representatives. Remember, your voice matters.
Did you know?
- Abia State is the fifth smallest Nigerian state by land area, covering just 6,320 square kilometres.
- Abia is renowned for its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, with Aba often called the “Japan of Africa” due to its prolific production of goods.
- Abia State is rich in natural resources, including crude oil, natural gas, zinc, and lead.
