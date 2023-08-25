Former Nba President Akpata Leaves Law Firm For Political Arena

Olumide Akpata, the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has resigned as Senior Partner at Templars, a prominent law firm.
According to a statement released by the firm on August 24, 2023, Akpata informed his partners and management of his decision to engage in active politics.
His resignation takes effect from August 31, 2023, allowing him to concentrate on his political aspirations.
Akpata recently joined the Labour Party in Edo State and announced his intention to run in the upcoming gubernatorial election.
Templars expressed gratitude for Akpata’s contributions and assured its clients would continue receiving excellent service.
Editorial
Olumide Akpata’s decision to step aside from his law firm to pursue a political career is a significant move that reflects the growing trend of professionals entering the political sphere.
While his legal expertise could bring a fresh perspective to governance, the shift also raises questions about the challenges professionals face when transitioning to politics.
The Nigerian political landscape is often fraught with complexities that differ from the corporate world. Therefore, while advantageous, Akpata’s legal background may also present unique challenges.
Professionals like him must be well-prepared for the intricacies of political life.
Moreover, his move could set a precedent for other professionals contemplating a similar career change.
The government and political parties should create platforms encouraging such transitions, ensuring that governance benefits from diverse expertise.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) was founded in 1933 and is Nigeria’s leading body of legal practitioners.
- The Labour Party in Nigeria was founded in 2002 and aims to promote social democracy.
- Edo State, where Akpata plans to run for governor, is located in the South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria.
- Templars is one of Nigeria’s largest full-service law firms, with offices in Ghana.
- Olumide Akpata is not the first legal professional to venture into politics; several lawyers have successfully transitioned to political roles in Nigeria.