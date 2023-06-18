Former Representative Urges President Tinubu to Declare 1993 Election Result

Hon Peter Umoh, a former member of the House of Representatives, has urged President Ahmed Tinubu to instruct Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, a former Chairman of the electoral umpire in the country, to declare the result of the June 12, 1993 election.
Umoh, who represented Oron/Mbo/Okobo/ Udung Uko/ Urueoffong Oruko federal constituency in Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2011, made this call during an interview in Uyo, the state capital.
Umoh believes that having Prof Nwosu declare the presidential election result would ensure complete justice for the late M.K.O Abiola, who won that election.
He commended the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising that late M.K.O Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election annulled by then military Head of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida by declaring June 12 a public holiday and democracy day.
Editorial
The Unresolved Issue of the June 12, 1993 Election
The June 12, 1993, election remains a significant event in Nigeria’s political history. The call by Hon. Peter Umoh for the declaration of the election result is a reminder of the unresolved issues surrounding this election.
Critics might argue that such a declaration, decades after the event, would serve no practical purpose. However, it is essential to recognise that this is not just about the past but also justice and the need for closure.
The annulment of the 1993 election was a significant setback for Nigeria’s democratic process. Therefore, the government must takes steps to address this issue, not just by recognising the winner of the election but also by officially declaring the result.
This would ensure justice for the late M.K.O Abiola and his family and send a strong message about the government’s commitment to upholding democratic principles.
Did You Know?
- The June 12, 1993 election is considered one of the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history.
- The then military Head of State annulled the election, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.
- The late M.K.O Abiola, widely believed to have won the election, was later imprisoned and died in detention.
- June 12 is now recognised as Democracy Day in Nigeria in honour of M.K.O Abiola.
- Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission during the 1993 election, has published a book containing the election result.
