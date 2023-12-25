Fubara Commits to Implementing Presidential Peace Pact in Rivers

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has committed to fully implementing the comprehensive presidential peace agreement, which aims to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the state. In a statewide broadcast, Governor Fubara emphasized peace as a priority, stating, “No price is too high for peace.”
He acknowledged that while the peace pact has received mixed reactions, it is not as harmful as some portray it. Fubara views the agreement as a pathway to lasting peace and stability in Rivers State. He expressed his dedication to upholding both the spirit and the letter of the peace declaration, aiming to restore political stability without compromising the people’s collective interests or democratic values.
The governor noted positive steps both parties took in the conflict, including withdrawing an impeachment notice and releasing withheld allowances to state House of Assembly members. He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his intervention, recognizing it as a demonstration of his affection for Rivers State and his desire for peace.
On Christmas, Governor Fubara called on residents to embody the values of Jesus Christ, highlighting selflessness, genuine love, and true forgiveness. He promised a transformative 2024 for Rivers State, with the completion of significant projects and the initiation of new ones in infrastructure and human capital development, as outlined in the 2024 budget.
Editorial:
Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s recent commitment to the presidential peace pact in Rivers State is a significant step towards resolving the political tensions that have gripped the region. His decision to embrace this agreement, despite its mixed reception, demonstrates a leadership focused on the greater good and the state’s long-term stability.
Governor Fubara’s approach, prioritizing peace above all, is a testament to the understanding that authentic leadership often requires compromise and collaboration. His willingness to implement the peace pact in its entirety, respecting both its spirit and letter, indicates a commitment to democratic principles and the collective interests of the people of Rivers State.
The governor’s acknowledgement of the positive steps taken by both parties in the conflict reflects a pragmatic approach to conflict resolution. This approach, coupled with the support of President Bola Tinubu, offers a hopeful outlook for the state’s future. The emphasis on peace, unity, and progress, especially during the festive season, aligns with the values of selflessness and forgiveness, which are crucial for healing and moving forward.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State is named after the many rivers that border its territory, playing a crucial role in its economic and cultural life.
- The presidential peace agreement in Nigerian politics often involves high-level intervention to resolve regional or state-level conflicts.
- Rivers State is known for its diverse ethnic groups, including the Ikwerre, Kalabari, and Ogoni.
- The Port Harcourt Ring Road is a significant infrastructure project in Rivers State to ease traffic congestion and boost economic activities.
- The ‘human capital development’ concept in Nigerian state budgets often includes education, healthcare, and skill development initiatives to improve the populace’s quality of life and economic prospects.