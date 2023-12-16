Fubara Reassures Investors: No Crisis in Rivers State

Amid the political upheaval in Rivers State, which has recently seen many cabinet resignations, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on December 15, 2023, conveyed a message of stability and security to investors. During the inauguration of a massive 20,000-unit housing project in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Fubara emphasized the state’s welcoming environment for investment, countering perceptions of unrest and insecurity.
Fubara stated, “Rivers State is a haven for investment. Contrary to what might be heard or seen in the media, the state remains a secure destination for investors. We guarantee the safety of your investments.” He further reassured the citizens, highlighting his government’s commitment to their welfare and security rather than engaging in conflicts.
The political landscape in Rivers State has been turbulent, primarily due to a rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. This discord has led to a split in the state’s House of Assembly, with 27 members, formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In response, Assembly leader Edison Ehie declared their seats vacant.
Amidst these developments, Fubara ordered the demolition of the Assembly complex, citing its unsuitability following a fire incident two months prior. He presented the 2024 budget to the Ehie-led faction at the Government House in Port Harcourt, following a court order preventing the Martins Amaewhule-led faction, perceived allies of Wike, from using the assembly.
The state’s executive council has also experienced upheaval, with seven commissioners resigning from Fubara’s cabinet, marking a significant shift in the state’s political dynamics.
Editorial:
The unfolding political drama in Rivers State is more than just a local power struggle; it reflects the broader challenges facing governance in Nigeria. The recent events, particularly the mass defection of lawmakers and the subsequent cabinet resignations underscore a volatile political climate that demands attention and resolution.
The conflict between Governor Fubara and his predecessor is at the heart of this turmoil, which is all too common in Nigerian politics. Such rivalries often overshadow the real needs of the people, leading to decisions driven more by personal vendettas than the public good. While justified as a safety measure, demolishing the Assembly complex can also be seen as a symbolic act of political dominance.
However, Fubara’s commitment to investment and development in Rivers State is commendable amidst this chaos. His assurance to investors and the housing project launch are positive steps towards economic stability and growth. These actions demonstrate a focus on the future and the welfare of the citizens, which should be the primary concern of any government.
Yet, the question remains: can Rivers State overcome its political challenges to realize its full potential? The answer lies in the ability of its leaders to prioritize the state’s long-term interests over short-term political gains. As we watch these events unfold, we hope for a future where governance in Rivers State, Nigeria, is marked by stability, development, and a genuine commitment to the people’s welfare.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, named after its many rivers, is one of Nigeria’s 36 states and was formed in 1967.
- The state is a central hub for the petroleum industry in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the nation’s economy.
- Rivers State is ethnically diverse, with the Ikwerre, Kalabari, and Okrika being prominent ethnic groups.
- Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, is known as the “Garden City” due to its lush vegetation and numerous parks and gardens.
- The state has a rich cultural heritage, with notable cultural events such as the annual Port Harcourt Book Festival and the Rivers State Carnival (“CARNIRIV”).