Fubara’s Kinsmen Criticize Tinubu’s Approach in Rivers State Crisis

Kinsmen of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, under the group ‘Opobo Elder Statesmen 4 Sim’, have expressed their disapproval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s method in addressing the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State. They argue that Tinubu’s intervention lacks a foundation in democratic principles. This sentiment was particularly evident in their rejection of the resolutions from a recent meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, which they believe lacked a solid legal basis and raised questions about its legitimacy.
In a communique issued after an emergency meeting in Port Harcourt, the group emphasized that the President does not have the constitutional authority to interfere in the internal affairs of a state. The communique, signed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Alabo Reuben Mietamuno Saturday-Jaja, Chairman Alabo Edwin Cockeye Brown, and other executive council members, highlighted the constitutional limitations on the President’s role, which is primarily focused on overseeing federal appointees and does not extend to dictating terms to a governor.
The group also pointed out that the President’s agreement cannot supersede court rulings, particularly those related to legal proceedings such as impeachment or legislative matters. They challenged the directive to withdraw court cases, citing the constitutional requirement that mandates vacant seats for legislators who defected without adhering to party division or merger protocols.
The communique upheld the recognition of only the Edison Ehie-led House of Assembly members as legitimate representatives. They questioned the legitimacy of the positions held by legislators who defected under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule.
Editorial
The recent disapproval by the kinsmen of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention in the state’s political crisis raises important questions about the balance of power and the respect for democratic principles in Nigeria’s political landscape. The group’s stance underscores a fundamental aspect of democracy: the autonomy of state governance and the limits of presidential authority.
This situation in Rivers State reflects the delicate interplay between federal and state powers. The constitutional constraints highlighted by the group serve as a reminder that the President’s role should not encroach upon the jurisdiction of state governance. The intervention in state affairs, especially in a manner that appears to override legal proceedings and court rulings, can set a concerning precedent for federal overreach.
The group’s insistence on adhering to legal and constitutional provisions in the face of political manoeuvring is a testament to the importance of the rule of law. The challenge to the directive to withdraw court cases emphasizes the need for legal processes to be respected and followed, regardless of political interests.
The situation also highlights the complexities of party politics and legislative representation in Nigeria. The recognition of only certain members of the House of Assembly as legitimate representatives and the questioning of the legitimacy of defected legislators speaks to the broader issues of political loyalty and the integrity of legislative processes.
In essence, the stance taken by Governor Fubara’s kinsmen is not just about a local political dispute; it is about upholding the principles of democracy, respecting the rule of law, and maintaining the delicate balance of power essential for the functioning of a federal government.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in southern Nigeria, is one of the country’s most economically significant states due to its vast oil resources.
- The Nigerian Constitution provides for a federal system of government, which allows states substantial autonomy in their internal affairs.
- Political crises in Nigerian states often reflect more profound issues of federalism, party politics, and regional interests.
- Rivers State has a political tension and conflict history, often influenced by its economic importance and diverse ethnic composition.
- The concept of ‘federal character’ in Nigeria’s Constitution is designed to ensure fair representation of different states and ethnic groups in federal institutions.