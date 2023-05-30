Fuel Subsidy Era Over in Nigeria, Declares President Tinubu in Inaugural Speech

President Bola Tinubu, during his inaugural address as the 16th President of Nigeria, announced the end of fuel subsidies in the country on Monday.
During his speech, Tinubu applauded the outgoing administration’s decision to phase out the petrol subsidy system, which disproportionately benefited the rich over the poor. He argued that the increasing cost of subsidies could no longer be justified, especially given the country’s dwindling resources.
The President stated, “We shall re-channel these funds into better investments in public infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job creation, all of which will substantially improve the lives of millions.”
Tinubu also shared insights on his administration’s economic policies, emphasizing the importance of budgetary reforms. He also pledged to increase the accessibility of electricity, urging state governments to engage in power generation.
In addition, the President assured his government would review the multiple taxation issues currently affecting the country.
Editorial
Goodbye to Fuel Subsidy: A Bold Move by President Tinubu
Monday marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s economic policy landscape. The 16th President, Bola Tinubu, boldly declared the end of the era of fuel subsidies in his inaugural speech. This announcement is expected to influence the Nigerian economy and the lives of its citizens significantly.
The President’s rationale is rooted in the belief that fuel subsidies have disproportionately favoured the rich, leading to a widening wealth gap.
The decision to divert funds previously allocated to subsidies towards public infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job creation is a welcome initiative.
Such redirection of resources could foster growth, inclusiveness, and sustainable development.
The economic future of Nigeria hinges on effective and innovative policy-making.
President Tinubu has signalled a willingness to take bold steps towards sustainable economic growth with this decisive move.