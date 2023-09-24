Gagdi Views Tribunal Ruling as a Brief Hurdle in Political Journey

Yusuf Gagdi, representing the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has labelled the recent verdict by the Plateau State Governorship Election Tribunal as a fleeting obstacle in the grand scheme of politics.
Serving as the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Gagdi expressed that this decision is merely a segment of the electoral journey, with the quest for justice still ongoing.
Notably, the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal recently confirmed Caleb Mutfwang as the legitimate governor of the state.
The All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate, Nentawe Yiltwatda, had contested the election results.
They argued that Mutfwang’s nomination by the PDP was invalid and pointed out instances of over-voting in certain regions.
Reacting to this, Gagdi, in a statement, acknowledged the judgment as a momentary setback but maintained his unwavering trust in the justice system.
He urged supporters to stay calm and uphold decorum, reiterating that the judiciary is the ultimate beacon of hope for the masses.
Gagdi remains hopeful for a favourable outcome in the appellate courts.
Editorial:
The recent judgment by the Plateau State Governorship Election Tribunal serves as a stark reminder of the intricate and often unpredictable nature of the electoral process.
Yusuf Gagdi’s response to the verdict is commendable, showcasing resilience and an unwavering belief in the justice system. In a political landscape where reactions can be impulsive and divisive, Gagdi’s call for decorum and patience stands out.
The tribunal’s decision is just one phase in the broader electoral process. While setbacks can be disheartening, they are opportunities for reflection and growth.
Political figures and their supporters must remember that the journey doesn’t end with one verdict. The appellate courts offer another avenue for justice, and the outcome can differ.
For the people of Plateau State and Nigeria at large, this situation underscores the importance of trust in the judiciary. Believing in the system is crucial, even when outcomes are not favourable.
After all, the essence of democracy lies in the balance of power and the pursuit of justice.
Did You Know?
- Plateau State, located in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, is known for its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage.
- The House of Representatives, where Yusuf Gagdi serves, is the lower chamber of Nigeria’s National Assembly.
- Election tribunals in Nigeria are established to handle disputes arising from elections.
- The Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s decisions can be appealed in higher courts.
- Yusuf Gagdi has been an active voice in Nigerian politics, advocating for various causes in the House of Representatives.