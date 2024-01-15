Galadima: Nigeria’s Stability Hinged on Supreme Court’s Kano Governor Ruling

Buba Galadima, a prominent figure in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), expressed relief over the Supreme Court’s decision not to remove Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, stating that Nigeria could have faced severe unrest otherwise. He praised President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for respecting the judiciary’s independence in this critical matter, where APC’s Nasir Gawuna was also involved.
Galadima, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, lauded Tinubu for his restraint, which he believes contributed to maintaining peace across Nigeria and enhancing the country’s global reputation. The Supreme Court’s recent verdicts in eight governorship disputes, particularly in Kano, Zamfara, and Plateau, marked a rare occurrence in the nation’s judiciary, overturning lower court decisions and reinstating the governors of these states.
The Kano governorship dispute, in particular, had heightened tensions and anxiety in the state, a key battleground between APC leaders like former governor Abdullahi Ganduje and NNPP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso. Despite being initially declared the winner, Yusuf’s victory was challenged, leading to a brief period of violence and protests in Kano. However, the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Yusuf’s removal and reaffirm his election win brought widespread jubilation among NNPP supporters and Kwankwasiyya members.
Galadima alleged a plot to forcibly seize control of Kano from the NNPP and commended the Supreme Court for upholding judicial honor and dignity. He warned of the potential backlash and loss of public confidence in the judiciary had the decision gone otherwise, emphasizing the critical role of the Supreme Court in maintaining national stability and justice.
Editorial:
The recent Supreme Court ruling on the Kano governorship dispute, affirming Governor Abba Yusuf’s position, is a testament to the delicate balance of power and the judiciary’s role in safeguarding democracy in Nigeria. This decision not only averted potential unrest but also reinforced the judiciary’s independence, a cornerstone of democratic governance.
The situation in Kano prior to the ruling was a powder keg, reflecting the deep political divisions and the high stakes involved in gubernatorial contests. The ruling party’s acceptance of the Supreme Court’s decision, despite its direct impact on their political fortunes, is a commendable step towards respecting the rule of law. It sets a precedent for political maturity and restraint, essential in a country marked by diverse interests and intense political rivalries.
This scenario underscores the importance of a robust and independent judiciary in resolving electoral disputes. It’s a reminder that the courts are the ultimate arbiters in our democracy, ensuring that electoral outcomes reflect the will of the people. The peaceful aftermath of the ruling is a positive sign, indicating a growing trust in our judicial system and its ability to deliver fair and impartial justice.
As we move forward, it’s crucial to build on this foundation of judicial independence and public trust. Strengthening our democratic institutions, particularly the judiciary, is key to ensuring that Nigeria remains a stable and prosperous nation. We must continue to support and respect the judiciary’s role in our democracy, recognizing its vital contribution to national peace and stability.
Did You Know?
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria was established in 1963, following the country’s independence in 1960.
- Kano State, often a focal point in Nigerian politics, is the second most populous state in the country.
- The NNPP, formed in 2002, has become increasingly influential in Nigerian politics, particularly in the northern regions.
- Nigeria’s judiciary has the power to overturn electoral decisions, a critical check in the country’s democratic process.
- The concept of ‘Kwankwasiyya’ in Kano politics, associated with Rabiu Kwankwaso, represents a significant political movement focusing on education and infrastructure development.