Ganduje Asserts Buhari’s Presidency Leaves Nigeria Stronger Than Ever

Kano State’s Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, articulated on Friday his belief that President Muhammadu Buhari has significantly improved Nigeria since assuming office in 2015.
This statement was made during the inauguration of the new 3,000-capacity, state-of-the-art custodial centre in the Janguza area, constructed by the Federal Government for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).
Ganduje, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, asserted that such projects demonstrate President Buhari’s commitment to delivering democratic dividends to the citizens of Nigeria.
“We wish to express our gratitude to Mr. President for enhancing Nigeria beyond the state it was in when he assumed office. This is the true embodiment of leadership,” he explained.
The Governor praised the President’s successful completion of four projects in the country, three of which are in Kano State.
“This aligns with Muhammadu Buhari’s promises to the people of Kano State, who have shown unwavering support by voting for him consistently in previous elections. These projects will propel Kano to greater heights,” Ganduje stated.
The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Halliru Nababa, spoke highly of the new facility, describing it as a world-class Custodial Centre – the first of its kind in Nigeria and one of the few of its stature in Africa.
Nababa further lauded the current government for its immense contributions to the transformation and rejuvenation of the NCoS, referring to this facility as a monumental achievement and significant leap from a seemingly neglected system to a highly revamped and reformed Service, prepared to carry out its statutory mandate professionally.
Editorial
The Leap Forward in Nigeria’s Correctional Services
The recent commissioning of a state-of-the-art custodial centre in Kano State is a testament to Nigeria’s steady advancement under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. Critics may question the focus on constructing such a facility, arguing that resources could be better allocated elsewhere.
But, as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje articulated, these developments demonstrate the Federal Government’s commitment to improving all facets of Nigerian society.
The importance of well-structured and maintained correctional facilities cannot be overstated. They are fundamental in providing a safe, controlled environment for reforming and rehabilitating offenders, ultimately contributing to the security and prosperity of the nation. Therefore, this new facility, boasting a capacity of 3,000, is not just a win for Kano State but for Nigeria.
Despite the undeniable progress, it’s essential to acknowledge that while the facility’s construction is a step in the right direction, it should be accompanied by proper funding and policies that ensure the humane treatment of inmates, effective rehabilitation programs, and solid opportunities for reintegration into society.
The government’s work doesn’t end at unveiling the facility; it must ensure the continuous implementation of best practices in its operations. Furthermore, the people of Nigeria should remain vigilant, ensuring that such projects deliver their promised benefits.
Given these developments, it’s appropriate to commend President Buhari’s administration for modernising Nigeria’s correctional facilities. Nevertheless, the administration should create an enabling environment that reduces crime rates and minimises the need for such centres.
The goal should always be a safer, more prosperous Nigeria for all.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Correctional Service was established in 1861, originally named Her Majesty’s Broad Street Prison.
- The NCS was renamed from the Nigerian Prison Service in 2019, symbolising a shift towards corrections and rehabilitation rather than mere confinement.
- Nigeria has one of the largest prison populations in Africa, with over 74,000 prisoners as of 2021.
- Nigerian prisons have faced criticism for overcrowding, with an occupancy level of over 112% as of 2021.
- The new 3,000-capacity custodial centre in Kano is one of the few in Africa.
