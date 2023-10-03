Ganduje Leads Apc Nwc Members To Visit Buhari In Daura

Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has elucidated the reasons behind leading a delegation of National Working Committee members to visit the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in Katsina State.
The visit, which took place in Buhari’s hometown, Daura, on Monday, was aimed at formally introducing the new leadership of the APC to the former president and celebrating with him on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary.
In a statement released in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, the former governor of Kano state expressed that the visit was to “introduce the newly constituted National Working Committee of our great party” and to “show to him our solidarity and to thank him for what he has done for the country in eight years.”
Ganduje also conveyed congratulations to Buhari on the Independence Day celebration, attributing “63 years of development for Nigeria” with “eight years” being a portion of his administration.
Editorial
The recent visit of the APC National Working Committee members to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, led by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, is a noteworthy event in the political sphere.
The gesture, which was aimed at introducing the new leadership of the APC and celebrating Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary with the former president, reflects a sense of unity and continuity within the party.
We believe that such visits, while symbolic, also serve as a platform to foster unity and coherence within political parties. It is crucial that political entities maintain a semblance of unity and coherence, especially in times when political landscapes can be notably fragmented.
The act of acknowledging and appreciating the contributions of past leaders is not only a show of respect but also a means of bridging the gap between past and present governance.
As we reflect on this event, it is imperative to consider the underlying message of unity and respect that such gestures convey. It is also vital to ensure that such unity is not merely symbolic but permeates through the actions and policies of the party, ensuring that the nation benefits from a united front in leadership.
Did You Know?
- Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC, has also served as the governor of Kano State.
- Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of Nigeria, served as the country’s president from 2015 to 2023.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the two major contemporary political parties in Nigeria, the other being the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- Daura, the hometown of Muhammadu Buhari, is located in Katsina State, in the northern part of Nigeria.
- The APC was formed in February 2013, through the merger of four of the largest opposition parties in Nigeria.