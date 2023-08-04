Ganduje Pledges APC Victory in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Governorship Polls

Abdullahi Ganduje, the newly appointed National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa on November 11, 2023.
In his acceptance speech, Ganduje promised to foster a level playing field for all party members during the primaries.
The APC’s National Executive Committee meeting at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja saw Ganduje’s emergence as the party’s chair.
The committee also elected Ajibola Basiru, former Senate spokesman from Osun State, as its National Secretary.
Ganduje expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and assured that his tenure would uphold internal democracy within the party.
He called on all Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa state party members and residents to unite for the APC’s success in the forthcoming governorship elections.
The former Kano State governor also committed to maintaining a scientific register of party members and prioritising election management and conflict resolution.
Editorial
Ganduje’s appointment as the National Chairman of the APC marks a significant moment for the party.
His pledge to ensure victory in the upcoming governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states is a bold statement of intent, reflecting his confidence in the party’s ability to secure public support.
However, the promise of a level playing field for all party members during the primaries will be closely watched.
This commitment to internal democracy is crucial for the party’s credibility and unity. It’s a step towards transparency and fairness, essential for any political party’s health.
As the APC moves forward under Ganduje’s leadership, the focus will be on how effectively he can navigate the complexities of election management and conflict resolution.
His pledge to maintain a scientific register of party members is a promising move towards greater transparency and accountability.
Did You Know?
- Abdullahi Ganduje previously served as the governor of Kano State.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties.
- The upcoming governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states are scheduled for November 11, 2023.
- Ajibola Basiru, the new National Secretary of the APC, previously served as the Senate spokesman.
About Yohaig NG
Yohaig NG is your one-stop destination for the latest Naija news. Stay updated with the most recent happenings in politics, entertainment, and more. Engage with the news, voice your opinions, and stay connected with the top Naija news headlines today.