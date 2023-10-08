Ganduje’s APC Chairmanship Sparks Controversy, NNPP Reacts

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expressed its scepticism regarding the All Progressives Congress (APC) allowing Abdullahi Ganduje to emerge as the party’s National Chairman.
Hashimu Dungurawa, the Kano State Chairman of NNPP, voiced his concerns during a press interaction on Saturday, questioning how someone with numerous allegations and a government that left much to be desired in Kano could be permitted to become a National Party Leader.
Dungurawa highlighted Ganduje’s ongoing charges related to the alleged Dollar video clip saga and accused him of squandering and borrowing billions of Naira under the guise of capital projects, which resulted in only a few completed jobs.
Dungurawa further stated that Ganduje, who has no track record of political success and is still leaning on Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his political godfather, was the “biggest mistake” made by President Tinubu and the APC.
He warned that the APC and President Tinubu would realize their substantial errors when the results of the upcoming Kogi, Bayelsa, and one other elections in November are revealed.
Editorial
The emergence of Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stirred a cauldron of controversy and scepticism, particularly considering the myriad of allegations and criticisms that have trailed his governance and political trajectory.
The concerns raised by the NNPP, while reflective of the political tussle and rivalry inherent in the polity, also underscore the broader issue of ethical considerations and moral imperatives in political appointments and leadership roles.
The decision to position an individual, embroiled in various controversies, at the helm of a national party’s leadership not only raises eyebrows but also brings to the fore questions regarding the party’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical governance.
It is imperative that political parties, as entities that wield significant influence over governance and policy-making, embody principles and values that are reflective of ethical leadership and good governance.
The selection of leaders should not only be based on political calculations and alliances but should also take into consideration the moral and ethical implications of such appointments.
As we navigate the intricate web of political leadership and governance, it is crucial to ensure that ethical considerations are not relegated to the background in the pursuit of political gains and alliances.
The leaders we choose should not only be strategic thinkers but also embody the ethical and moral values that are requisite for sustainable and impactful leadership.
Did You Know?
- Abdullahi Ganduje has served as the Governor of Kano State since 29 May 2015, succeeding Rabiu Kwankwaso.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the two major contemporary political parties in Nigeria, the other being the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- Political parties in Nigeria have often faced criticisms regarding their selection of leaders and candidates, particularly in the context of ethical and moral considerations.
- The role of a National Chairman in Nigerian political parties is pivotal, influencing the party’s strategies, alliances, and candidate selections for various political positions.
- Ethical leadership in political entities is crucial in enhancing public trust, ensuring good governance, and fostering a culture of accountability and transparency within the polity.